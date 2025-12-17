Ruder Finn Survey Reveals Employee Optimism around AI amidst Economic and Workplace Concerns

The report draws insights from a global survey of 225 internal communications and HR professionals across Europe, the US and Asia. While economic and workplace concerns continue to weigh heavily on organizations, the report reveals a striking sense of optimism toward artificial intelligence (AI) and a belief that emotional intelligence (EQ) will remain a driver of success in the years ahead. However, more effective training and change management are key to realizing potential benefits.

Key findings include:

66% of respondents are optimistic about the role of AI. In an age of uncertainty, there is heightened optimism around AI. When asked which uncertainty is having the greatest impact on their workforce – economic, workplace or AI – only 10% reported AI uncertainty as the leading factor. In addition, 66% were optimistic about AI's impact on their role.

In an age of uncertainty, there is heightened optimism around AI. When asked which uncertainty is having the greatest impact on their workforce – economic, workplace or AI – only 10% reported AI uncertainty as the leading factor. In addition, 66% were optimistic about AI's impact on their role. 58% believe AI has a positive effect on innovation. Findings showed AI is recognized for its business value but is not yet having a major impact on culture. While communicators and HR professionals recognize AI's positive effect in the areas of innovation (58%) and productivity (55%), more needs to be done in areas that drive company culture, like engagement (38%) and collaboration (37%).

Findings showed AI is recognized for its business value but is not yet having a major impact on culture. While communicators and HR professionals recognize AI's positive effect in the areas of innovation (58%) and productivity (55%), more needs to be done in areas that drive company culture, like engagement (38%) and collaboration (37%). Innately human skills are seen as most critical for future success. The study revealed that emotional intelligence is perceived as more important than technical expertise for future success. As AI becomes ubiquitous in the workplace, innately human skills are perceived as most critical for future success in internal communications and HR roles. 58% cited EQ-related skills (innovative thinking, creativity) as more important than IQ-related skills (technical skills, subject matter knowledge).

The study revealed that emotional intelligence is perceived as more important than technical expertise for future success. As AI becomes ubiquitous in the workplace, innately human skills are perceived as most critical for future success in internal communications and HR roles. 58% cited EQ-related skills (innovative thinking, creativity) as more important than IQ-related skills (technical skills, subject matter knowledge). 73% believe a lack of change management is hindering AI progress. The findings suggest that training and change management are key for successful AI adoption. A lack of effective change management is limiting the success of AI roll-out, with 73% indicating that it is hampering progress in their organization. Employee satisfaction with AI training correlated with frequency of use and optimism.

"These findings demonstrate a workforce that is adapting to rapid change with both pragmatism and optimism," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "As AI accelerates innovation and productivity, leaders must not lose sight of the human drivers of engagement and culture. Technology can optimize how we work, but it's human empathy, communication, and purpose that determine how connected and motivated employees feel. The future of high-performing organizations will depend on their ability to integrate AI seamlessly while nurturing the emotional intelligence and trust that sustain strong workplace culture. This is a chance for leaders to truly lead, helping usher teams into a workplace of the future by redoubling efforts on upskilling and giving talent both the opportunities and support they need to flourish as the industry continues to evolve."

"We read and hear a lot about fears and concern around AI – that it will take jobs, change industries and reduce human interaction – but it seems that internal communicators are seeing a different response amongst their colleagues," said Nick Leonard, Global Chair of RF.engage. "There is a real feeling that AI can be a force for good, driving tangible benefits for both organizations and their people. However, more work needs to be done to harness this optimism; without better training and change management around AI implementation, organizations stand to miss out on this opportunity for transformational progress."

"We found that while respondents were optimistic about AI's possibilities, they didn't feel that optimism to experiment with new tools was matched by their organizations," said Kate Hardin, Executive Vice President at Ruder Finn. "With new tools emerging every day, it's reliant on leaders to proactively upskill and empower their teams in practical ways that apply to their day-to-day work."

The survey, conducted using the Pollfish and Prodedge survey delivery platforms, draws insights from a global survey of more than 200 internal communications and HR professionals, capturing how they see AI shaping the future of work. The sample was screened based on whether the respondent was from an agency or an individual practitioner. No additional screening or weighting was applied to the sample.

For more information on the findings in Ruder Finn's "Harnessing AI and Emotional Intelligence to Shape the Future of Work" report, visit: https://ruderfinn.com/harnessing-ai-and-emotional-intelligence-to-shape-the-future-of-work/.

