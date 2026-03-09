Ruder Finn Launches rf.Voices, Redefining Influence for the AI Era

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent global marketing and communications agencies, today launched rf.Voices, a new integrated influence offering that brings together AI-powered influencer marketing, customer advocacy, and paid amplification under one strategic, measurable framework.

As AI-driven platforms and large language models continue to reshape how people search, evaluate, and act, rf.Voices is designed to help brands build human connection with their most important audiences. By activating trusted human voices, from micro-, nano-, and macro-influencers to industry experts, customers, employees, and partners, into one intelligent, measurable ecosystem, rf.Voices establishes meaningful connections and influence that is engineered for deeper discovery, loyalty, and impact.

rf.Voices brings together the expertise of Ruder Finn's Digital Integration Group and experience of Big Sky Communications' customer advocacy team in merging precision influencer strategies with powerful structured advocacy programs to move audiences from awareness to engagement and ultimately action, all within one, data-informed system.

AI-Powered, Human-Led

Ruder Finn continues to lead the industry in its tech-forward approach, with rf.Voices integrating AI and data analytics across four core capabilities:

Audience Intelligence: AI-powered data synthesis, audience modeling, and custom persona development to uncover who audiences are, how they behave, and what motivates them, enabling smarter activation from the start.

Influence Mapping: Influencer and advocate identification and audience matching through AI precision with human insight.

Precision Amplification: Precise targeting and paid activations to extend reach of influencers and advocates, accelerating reach among those most likely to engage and act.

Risk Intelligence: Rigorous monitoring, vetting, and compliance frameworks to safeguard reputation while enabling speed and scale.

rf.Voices uses AI to strategically strengthen decision-making and measurement while keeping human credibility at the core.

Moving Beyond Vanity Metrics

rf.Voices measures performance beyond traditional vanity metrics to surface what influence and advocacy actually deliver. It evaluates high-value actions, behavioral and reputational signals, including next-step intent, depth and quality of community conversations, shifts in brand perceptions, and indicators of long-term brand value and sustained advocacy.

By connecting influence and advocacy efforts to measurable growth outcomes, the rf.Voices model gives brands unprecedented visibility into how influence and advocacy contribute to growth, loyalty, and long-term brand equity.

"AI has fundamentally changed how people search and discover information, requiring brands to rethink how they connect with their audiences," said Eric Petersen, Managing Director of rf.Digital. "In a world of LLMs and chatbots, social and influencers are where real human connection and authentic conversation still thrive. rf.Voices pairs AI with human judgment to help brands find and activate the creators who genuinely move people and deliver real business impact."

"For influence to create real change in the market, you need different voices speaking to different audiences in different ways; there is no one-size-fits-all approach," said Eddie Miller, Managing Director of Big Sky Communications. "When influence and advocacy combine, it creates a groundswell. People take action, advocates feel passionate to share their stories, and momentum builds across communities. rf.Voices gives brands a structured way to build that momentum, sustain it, and measure it against shifts in perception, behavior, and business performance."

"Too often, influence programs are measured after the fact," said Sara Record, Senior Vice President, Social & Influencer Strategy. "rf.Voices starts earlier, using AI-powered predictive audience modeling to inform who we activate before any experiences or content go live, and how we define success from day one."

The launch builds on Ruder Finn's continued investment in AI-enabled communications strategy across the agency's global network.

