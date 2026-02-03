Ruder Finn Marks First Annual Founder's Day & Launches National AI Innovation Challenge

Founder's Day honors the agency's legacy of innovation and commitment to staying ahead of 'What's Next'

New AI challenge underscores Ruder Finn's commitment to a tech-forward mindset, and fostering the next generation of talent

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn today announced its first annual Founder's Day, establishing a day for Ruder Finn staff worldwide to celebrate the agency's near-80-year legacy and honor its founding as an independent agency. In coordination, the agency unveiled an AI Innovation Challenge, a new competition giving U.S. students a platform to propose bold communications concepts for the coming year, in line with the agency's focus on tech transformation and new AI Accelerator. Partnering with PRWeek, the challenge brings the agency's "What's Next" ethos to life, fostering bold experimentation among the next generation of communications professionals.

As part of the AI Innovation Challenge, students from colleges across the country will be tasked with sharing a groundbreaking new AI-powered solution that communications agencies could use to transform client outcomes in 2026. The innovations will be judged by a panel of external, senior communications professionals, and the winners will receive a grant, feature in PRWeek, and spot on a panel at PRWeek's AI Deciphered Conference in November.

Ruder Finn was founded in 1948 by David Finn and William Ruder, and today is one of the world's largest global independent integrated marketing and communications agencies. David's belief: "Just because you haven't done something before, doesn't mean you can't." is a central tenet of the agency today, a daily inspiration to a global network of more than 1,350 employees, and the instigator of the AI Challenge idea. Ruder Finn's Founder's Day will be celebrated each year on the first Tuesday of February, and recognizes the agency's origins, and the independence that gives Ruder Finn the ability to invest early, experiment boldly, and make decisions based on what's best for its clients and people, free of outside pressures.

"At Ruder Finn, innovation isn't something we layer on, it's how we work. We encourage constant experimentation, invest in technologies early, and bring together human creativity with AI-powered intelligence to solve What's Next," said Dr. Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "Founder's Day and the AI Innovation Challenge reflect who we are at our core: a company that believes the future of communications is built by curious minds, and the confidence to test what hasn't been done before."

Ruder Finn was among the first agencies to embed technology into its DNA, pioneering an agency model where innovation isn't just an add-on, it is core to the business. Since that move in 2020, the agency has built an integrated suite of platforms that keep clients ahead of change, launching the first agency AI incubator, the first agency AI creative studio, and the first agency Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform, alongside its newest creative incubator, influence network, AI Accelerator, and AI Advisory council.

