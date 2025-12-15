Ruder Finn's Molly Soto Honored in Ragan's 2026 Class of Top Women in Communications

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Molly Soto, Vice President of Ruder Finn's Engage practice, has been named an honoree in Ragan's 2026 Top Women in Communications in the "Change Agents" category. Each year, Ragan honors a class of influential women in the industry who are setting new standards for excellence across PR, marketing, and communications.

Molly Soto, Ragan Top Women in Communications 2026 Honoree

Over the past year Molly has played a pivotal role in advancing Ruder Finn's AI innovation agenda. Under the leadership of CTO Tejas Totade, she has helped the agency shift from early AI experimentation to industry-leading application. She led six of the company's highest-attended ChatGPT Enterprise trainings, empowering teams to adopt AI with confidence and curiosity. Additionally, she supported the development of new AI-driven service offerings which further position Ruder Finn as an agency for the future.

Externally, Molly has become a sought-after educator and advisor to Fortune 500 companies, women's leadership groups, and cross-industry organizations, with her presentations reaching more than 2,000 communicators nationwide.

"Molly is personifying what it means to pilot, experiment, and adopt new tools as they emerge," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "She brings extraordinary clarity to a moment of rapid change, helping our teams be pioneers in adopting AI and seeing AI as a catalyst for creativity and human connection."

"I am extremely grateful to be honored with this class of Ragan Top Women in Communications," said Molly. "My goal has always been to help people feel not just prepared for change but empowered to lead it. This recognition is really a reflection of the teams and leaders who show up every day willing to explore the unknown with curiosity and consistency."

The Class of 2026 Ragan Top Women in Communications will be honored on March 3, 2026.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, leading the industry in AI strategy and implementation. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Consumer Brand, Leadership and Workplace—with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across four continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, Flightpath, Ruder Finn Atteline, Pandan Social, RF Bloom, and Big Sky Communications. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com

