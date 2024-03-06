Rudi's Mountain Bakery Partners with Voyage Foods to Release a Line of Nut-Free, Snackable Sandos - It's Better Bread with a Better Spread

Unveiled for the first time at Expo West, March 13-16

OAKLAND, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyage Foods , the Bay Area food innovation company that combines breakthrough technology and upcycled wholesome ingredients to secure the future of our favorite foods, announces today its first business-to-business (B2B) partnership with Rudi's Mountain Bakery in launching a line of nut-free Sandos. The Sandos will debut for the first time at Natural Products Expo West, March 13-16 in Anaheim, CA, appearing at both booths (Voyage's #N2338 and Rudi's #5431).

Rudi’s Bakery and Voyage Foods announce the launch of nut-free Sandos made with Rudi’s Signature Country Morning White Bread and Voyage’s Roasted Seed Spread.

Rudi's Rocky Mountain Bakery, known for its selection of organic and gluten-free breads and frozen innovations including Texas Toast and Breakfast Sandwiches, is thrilled to announce the launch of nut-free Sandos made with Rudi's Signature Country Morning White Bread and Voyage's Roasted Seed Spread. Available at Whole Food Market nationally beginning in May, Sandos will be offered in two varieties: Grape and Strawberry.

"We're pleased to announce our partnership with Voyage to create Rudi's nut-free Sandos," says Justin Gold, founder of Justin's and Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer at Rudi's Mountain Bakery. "Voyage's roasted seed blend is creamy and delicious, pairing perfectly with Rudi's offering PB&J lovers a delicious, nut-free, and portable alternative that can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime."

Last year, the portable peanut butter and jelly sandwich market reached almost $900 million in retail sales¹. A lack of allergen-friendly options within this skyrocketing food category led Rudi's Mountain Bakery, and Justin Gold, to develop Sandos with Voyage's help: an on-the-go nut-free sandwich catered to the 1 in 10 adults and 1 in 13 children currently affected by peanut allergies². Offering 9 grams of protein, Sandos come with Rudi's soft, fluffy bread, and Voyage's roasted seed spread, perfect for lunch boxes, after-school-snacks, and protein pick me ups.

"When Justin of Justin's nut butter reached out to me after trying our nut-free spread, I knew we were about to redefine the sandwich category. With over 85 million³ American shoppers now avoiding purchasing foods with allergens, our team couldn't be prouder that the Sandos bring delicious taste and health to this underserved community," says Adam Maxwell, CEO and Founder of Voyage Foods.

As an ingredient supplier, Voyage Foods provides industry manufacturers with supply chain and price stability that lead to significantly better margins. By using upcycled ingredients that are less expensive to source, widely available, and readily scalable, Voyage avoids at-risk commodity ingredients that are often vulnerable to price fluctuations. This results in B2B partners integrating Voyage Foods' nut-free spreads, cocoa-free chocolate, and bean-free coffee into their products to provide a delicious experience at a fair price.

To find Sandos near you following the brand's official launch in May, please visit: https://rudisbakery.com/store-locator/ .

Please find imagery for this launch here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/z9phd0joedhh0fp5zpfb4/h?rlkey=fj5rafo7edw9vlckjr57fbxrm&dl=0

About Rudi's Mountain Bakery: Founded in 1976 as a small Colorado-based business, Rudi's Organic Bakery has provided delicious, wholesome organic and gluten free breads made with small-batch baking techniques to families across the country for nearly five decades. Rudi's lineup of small-batch breads includes sourdough loaves, English muffins, wraps, buns, and much more, which are available in stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market and Kroger. Rudi's is backed by Mayfair Equity Partners , based in London. To learn more about Rudi's, visit https://rudisbakery.com/ and follow @rudisorganic on Instagram.

About Voyage Foods: Voyage Foods was born out of a deep hunger to harness the power of technology to secure the future of our favorite foods. Founded in 2021 by Adam Maxwell and Kelsey Tenney, a duo with extensive experience in food science, their team is able to recreate the classics without exploiting their source ingredients, starting with a Peanut-Free Spread and Hazelnut-Free Spread now available nationwide at Walmart and on Amazon . Voyage's products are always made from real, wholesome ingredients and are more sustainable by using less water and land than their traditional counterparts. In addition to the Spreads, Voyage also sells Cocoa-Free Chocolate and Bean-Free Coffee to other food manufacturers and within the foodservice channel. Headquartered in CA, visit www.VoyageFoods.com to learn more or follow along on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

Media Contact: Grace Uvezian

[email protected]

¹ SPINS MULO L52 w/e 12/31/23

² Food Allergy Research and Education. " Facts and Statistics "

³ McKinsey & Company. " About 85 Million Americans Avoid a Top Nine Food Allergen When Grocery Shopping ." September 29, 2020

SOURCE Voyage Foods