rue21 Announces Final Results of its Modified "Dutch Auction" Tender Offer

WARRENDALE, Pa., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty retailer rue21 (r21 Holdings, Inc.) announced today the final results of its previously announced modified "Dutch Auction" tender offer. The tender offer expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Based on the final count by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Depositary for the tender offer, a total of 1,015 shares of common stock were properly tendered and not withdrawn, at a final purchase price of $250.00 per share. No proration was required and all shares properly tendered and not withdrawn have been accepted for purchase. All of such shares purchased in the tender offer will be purchased at the price of $250.00 per share, for an aggregate cost of $253,750, excluding fees and expenses related to the tender offer.

rue21 will pay for the shares of common stock with available cash. The Depositary will promptly pay for all shares of common stock accepted for payment pursuant to the tender offer.

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company served as the Depositary and D.F. King & Co., Inc. served as the Information Agent for the tender offer. Stockholder who have questions or need information about the tender offer may contact D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (800) 967-5019 (Toll-Free) or (212) 269-5550 (Banks and Brokers).

