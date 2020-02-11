rue21 Expands Plus Offerings in 61 Stores During First Quarter 2020

News provided by

rue21

Feb 11, 2020, 12:31 ET

WARRENDALE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- rue21, a leading fast fashion retailer, is continuing its aggressive expansion of Plus into 61 additional stores during the first quarter of 2020, bringing the total number of stores with Plus to 318 by the end of the first quarter of 2020. 

(PRNewsfoto/rue21)
(PRNewsfoto/rue21)

In making today's announcement, Michael C. Appel, rue21 Chief Executive Officer, said, "As a leader in on-trend fashion at affordable prices, we have made the decision to strategically and aggressively expand rue21's collection of Plus size clothes for teen girls and young women. Plus is a 'white space' opportunity for rue21 because few retailers offer on-trend fashion at great prices in the full range of sizes."

rue21 Stores Adding Plus During First quarter 2020

ALABAMA

FLORENCE

ARIZONA

GLENDALE

ARIZONA

TEMPE

CALIFORNIA

ATWATER

CALIFORNIA

MORENO VALLEY

CALIFORNIA

VACAVILLE

COLORADO

GREELEY

DELAWARE

REHOBOTH BEACH

FLORIDA

JACKSONVILLE ORANGE PARK

FLORIDA

LAKE CITY

FLORIDA

ORLANDO HIGHLANDS

FLORIDA

PORT CHARLOTTE

FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE

GEORGIA

AUSTELL

GEORGIA

CARROLLTON

GEORGIA

LITHONIA

ILLINOIS

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

ILLINOIS

JOLIET

ILLINOIS

NORTH RIVERSIDE

ILLINOIS

QUINCY

KENTUCKY

LOUISVILLE DIXIE

LOUISIANA

BATON ROUGE HAMMOND

MARYLAND

BALTIMORE

MICHIGAN

ADRIAN

MICHIGAN

SAGINAW

MINNESOTA

ST. PAUL

MISSOURI

FARMINGTON

MONTANA

BILLINGS

NORTH CAROLINA

CONCORD

NORTH CAROLINA

MOORESVILLE

NORTH CAROLINA

SANFORD

NEW HAMPSHIRE

TILTON

NEW MEXICO

CLOVIS

NEW MEXICO

HOBBS

NEVADA

LAS VEGAS MEADOWS

NEW YORK

BAYSHORE

OKLAHOMA

OKLAHOMA CITY

SOUTH CAROLINA

GREENWOOD

SOUTH CAROLINA

SENECA

TENNESSEE

ATHENS

TENNESSEE

KNOXVILLE

TENNESSEE

NASHVILLE OPRY MILLS

TEXAS

AMARILLO

TEXAS

EL PASO

TEXAS

FORT WORTH

TEXAS

HOUSTON

TEXAS

HURST

TEXAS

IRVING

TEXAS

LONGVIEW

TEXAS

LUBBOCK

TEXAS

MCALLEN

TEXAS

MERCEDES

TEXAS

MESQUITE

TEXAS

MIDLAND

TEXAS

PORT ARTHUR

TEXAS

ROUND ROCK

VIRGINIA

ROANOKE

UTAH

TOOELE

WEST VIRGINIA

WOODBRIDGE

WISCONSIN

GREENDALE

WISCONSIN    

WISCONSIN DELLS (BARABOO)

Offering sizes going up to 4x, rue21 Plus customers can shop rue21's great styles of juniors' tops, bottoms, dresses, and more.  They can find all the current fashions of distressed jeans, tanks, slouchy sweaters and lingerie and sleepwear in sizes that will fit and flatter them.

"Our customers have told us they want rue21 to have Plus. With this expansion, rue21 can offer young women and girls of all sizes the coolest, most fashionable clothes at great prices. We are well-positioned to serve our loyal fashion-savvy price-conscious customers," Mr. Appel concluded.

About rue21
rue21, the pioneer of fast fashion, offers stylish apparel and accessories for guys, girls and plus sizes at prices everyone can love. Built on the belief that everyone should look and feel great with what they wear, rue21 combines great fashion and great value for their customers. Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, rue21 operates 690 stores in 45 states and online at www.rue21.com.

Contact:
Melissa M. Krantz 
Krantz and Company
(917) 653-6716
mkrantz@krantzandco.com 

SOURCE rue21

You just read:

rue21 Expands Plus Offerings in 61 Stores During First Quarter 2020

News provided by

rue21

Feb 11, 2020, 12:31 ET