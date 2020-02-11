rue21 Expands Plus Offerings in 61 Stores During First Quarter 2020
Feb 11, 2020, 12:31 ET
WARRENDALE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- rue21, a leading fast fashion retailer, is continuing its aggressive expansion of Plus into 61 additional stores during the first quarter of 2020, bringing the total number of stores with Plus to 318 by the end of the first quarter of 2020.
In making today's announcement, Michael C. Appel, rue21 Chief Executive Officer, said, "As a leader in on-trend fashion at affordable prices, we have made the decision to strategically and aggressively expand rue21's collection of Plus size clothes for teen girls and young women. Plus is a 'white space' opportunity for rue21 because few retailers offer on-trend fashion at great prices in the full range of sizes."
rue21 Stores Adding Plus During First quarter 2020
|
ALABAMA
|
FLORENCE
|
ARIZONA
|
GLENDALE
|
ARIZONA
|
TEMPE
|
CALIFORNIA
|
ATWATER
|
CALIFORNIA
|
MORENO VALLEY
|
CALIFORNIA
|
VACAVILLE
|
COLORADO
|
GREELEY
|
DELAWARE
|
REHOBOTH BEACH
|
FLORIDA
|
JACKSONVILLE ORANGE PARK
|
FLORIDA
|
LAKE CITY
|
FLORIDA
|
ORLANDO HIGHLANDS
|
FLORIDA
|
PORT CHARLOTTE
|
FLORIDA
|
TALLAHASSEE
|
GEORGIA
|
AUSTELL
|
GEORGIA
|
CARROLLTON
|
GEORGIA
|
LITHONIA
|
ILLINOIS
|
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
|
ILLINOIS
|
JOLIET
|
ILLINOIS
|
NORTH RIVERSIDE
|
ILLINOIS
|
QUINCY
|
KENTUCKY
|
LOUISVILLE DIXIE
|
LOUISIANA
|
BATON ROUGE HAMMOND
|
MARYLAND
|
BALTIMORE
|
MICHIGAN
|
ADRIAN
|
MICHIGAN
|
SAGINAW
|
MINNESOTA
|
ST. PAUL
|
MISSOURI
|
FARMINGTON
|
MONTANA
|
BILLINGS
|
NORTH CAROLINA
|
CONCORD
|
NORTH CAROLINA
|
MOORESVILLE
|
NORTH CAROLINA
|
SANFORD
|
NEW HAMPSHIRE
|
TILTON
|
NEW MEXICO
|
CLOVIS
|
NEW MEXICO
|
HOBBS
|
NEVADA
|
LAS VEGAS MEADOWS
|
NEW YORK
|
BAYSHORE
|
OKLAHOMA
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
|
SOUTH CAROLINA
|
GREENWOOD
|
SOUTH CAROLINA
|
SENECA
|
TENNESSEE
|
ATHENS
|
TENNESSEE
|
KNOXVILLE
|
TENNESSEE
|
NASHVILLE OPRY MILLS
|
TEXAS
|
AMARILLO
|
TEXAS
|
EL PASO
|
TEXAS
|
FORT WORTH
|
TEXAS
|
HOUSTON
|
TEXAS
|
HURST
|
TEXAS
|
IRVING
|
TEXAS
|
LONGVIEW
|
TEXAS
|
LUBBOCK
|
TEXAS
|
MCALLEN
|
TEXAS
|
MERCEDES
|
TEXAS
|
MESQUITE
|
TEXAS
|
MIDLAND
|
TEXAS
|
PORT ARTHUR
|
TEXAS
|
ROUND ROCK
|
VIRGINIA
|
ROANOKE
|
UTAH
|
TOOELE
|
WEST VIRGINIA
|
WOODBRIDGE
|
WISCONSIN
|
GREENDALE
|
WISCONSIN
|
WISCONSIN DELLS (BARABOO)
Offering sizes going up to 4x, rue21 Plus customers can shop rue21's great styles of juniors' tops, bottoms, dresses, and more. They can find all the current fashions of distressed jeans, tanks, slouchy sweaters and lingerie and sleepwear in sizes that will fit and flatter them.
"Our customers have told us they want rue21 to have Plus. With this expansion, rue21 can offer young women and girls of all sizes the coolest, most fashionable clothes at great prices. We are well-positioned to serve our loyal fashion-savvy price-conscious customers," Mr. Appel concluded.
About rue21
rue21, the pioneer of fast fashion, offers stylish apparel and accessories for guys, girls and plus sizes at prices everyone can love. Built on the belief that everyone should look and feel great with what they wear, rue21 combines great fashion and great value for their customers. Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, rue21 operates 690 stores in 45 states and online at www.rue21.com.
Contact:
Melissa M. Krantz
Krantz and Company
(917) 653-6716
mkrantz@krantzandco.com
