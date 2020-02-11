rue21 Expands Plus Offerings in 61 Stores During First Quarter 2020

In making today's announcement, Michael C. Appel, rue21 Chief Executive Officer, said, "As a leader in on-trend fashion at affordable prices, we have made the decision to strategically and aggressively expand rue21's collection of Plus size clothes for teen girls and young women. Plus is a 'white space' opportunity for rue21 because few retailers offer on-trend fashion at great prices in the full range of sizes."

ALABAMA FLORENCE ARIZONA GLENDALE ARIZONA TEMPE CALIFORNIA ATWATER CALIFORNIA MORENO VALLEY CALIFORNIA VACAVILLE COLORADO GREELEY DELAWARE REHOBOTH BEACH FLORIDA JACKSONVILLE ORANGE PARK FLORIDA LAKE CITY FLORIDA ORLANDO HIGHLANDS FLORIDA PORT CHARLOTTE FLORIDA TALLAHASSEE GEORGIA AUSTELL GEORGIA CARROLLTON GEORGIA LITHONIA ILLINOIS FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS ILLINOIS JOLIET ILLINOIS NORTH RIVERSIDE ILLINOIS QUINCY KENTUCKY LOUISVILLE DIXIE LOUISIANA BATON ROUGE HAMMOND MARYLAND BALTIMORE MICHIGAN ADRIAN MICHIGAN SAGINAW MINNESOTA ST. PAUL MISSOURI FARMINGTON MONTANA BILLINGS NORTH CAROLINA CONCORD NORTH CAROLINA MOORESVILLE NORTH CAROLINA SANFORD NEW HAMPSHIRE TILTON NEW MEXICO CLOVIS NEW MEXICO HOBBS NEVADA LAS VEGAS MEADOWS NEW YORK BAYSHORE OKLAHOMA OKLAHOMA CITY SOUTH CAROLINA GREENWOOD SOUTH CAROLINA SENECA TENNESSEE ATHENS TENNESSEE KNOXVILLE TENNESSEE NASHVILLE OPRY MILLS TEXAS AMARILLO TEXAS EL PASO TEXAS FORT WORTH TEXAS HOUSTON TEXAS HURST TEXAS IRVING TEXAS LONGVIEW TEXAS LUBBOCK TEXAS MCALLEN TEXAS MERCEDES TEXAS MESQUITE TEXAS MIDLAND TEXAS PORT ARTHUR TEXAS ROUND ROCK VIRGINIA ROANOKE UTAH TOOELE WEST VIRGINIA WOODBRIDGE WISCONSIN GREENDALE WISCONSIN WISCONSIN DELLS (BARABOO)

Offering sizes going up to 4x, rue21 Plus customers can shop rue21's great styles of juniors' tops, bottoms, dresses, and more. They can find all the current fashions of distressed jeans, tanks, slouchy sweaters and lingerie and sleepwear in sizes that will fit and flatter them.

"Our customers have told us they want rue21 to have Plus. With this expansion, rue21 can offer young women and girls of all sizes the coolest, most fashionable clothes at great prices. We are well-positioned to serve our loyal fashion-savvy price-conscious customers," Mr. Appel concluded.

