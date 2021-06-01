rue21 Launches its Most Robust Pride Collection, Partners with LGBTQ Nonprofit to Help Save Young Lives

National retailer releases gender-neutral fragrance and bold, expressive Pride fashion; partners with Trevor Project Tweet this

rue21 will partner with Trevor through an in-store and online awareness effort. In addition, the company presented Trevor with a $50,000 donation, which will aid in its effort to build crisis services capacity and additional outreach support to more LGBTQ youth.The Trevor Project estimates that more than 1.8 miliion LGBTQ young people seriously consider suicide each year, and it's the organization's mission to reach each and every one of those young people who need them.

"We're thrilled to see rue21 empowering young people of all identities to celebrate their authentic selves," said Sofi Goode, Senior Corporate Development Associate at The Trevor Project. "rue21's generous support of The Trevor Project this Pride season will help us continue offering our essential 24/7 crisis services for LGBTQ youth, in addition to supporting all our work to protect the LGBTQ youth community through research, education, and advocacy."

Signage, stickers and infographics related to The Trevor Project will be placed in store windows, and Pride merchandise will be available in all of rue21's nearly 700 locations as well as online.

As part of its ongoing efforts to offer an inclusive shopping experience, the Pride collection is also available in plus. This comes off of last month's news that rue21 has expanded in-store plus apparel, which is now available in 65% of its national locations.

