rue21 Launches its Most Robust Pride Collection, Partners with LGBTQ Nonprofit to Help Save Young Lives
National retailer releases exclusive gender-neutral fragrance and bold, expressive Pride fashion assortment and partners with nation's leading LGBTQ youth suicide prevention organization
Jun 01, 2021, 09:31 ET
WARRENDALE, Pa., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- rue21, one of the nation's fastest growing specialty retailers, announced today the release of its exclusive Pride collection, which represents its most expansive collection to date. From a limited edition, gender-neutral "Unity" fragrance, to exclusive screen tees, underwear and accessories, the merchandise assortments with sizes and styles for everyone gives expressive options for customers to be bold in their support for equality. The brand, known for creating an inclusive shopping experience, also announced that it has joined forces with The Trevor Project , the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people.
"rue21 is known for its inclusive fashion that gives our loyal customers accessible options to celebrate their individuality. That's why we're thrilled to release a Pride collection that is fun, bold and creative and gives our customers the opportunity to become ambassadors for tolerance, acceptance and love," said rue21's CEO Bill Brand. "It was a natural extension of our brand's mission to become an official partner with The Trevor Project. Ending LGBTQ youth suicide is urgent, and we are educating our employees and customers on the problem so that we can leverage our amazing rue21 community to be a part of the solution together."
rue21 will partner with Trevor through an in-store and online awareness effort. In addition, the company presented Trevor with a $50,000 donation, which will aid in its effort to build crisis services capacity and additional outreach support to more LGBTQ youth.The Trevor Project estimates that more than 1.8 miliion LGBTQ young people seriously consider suicide each year, and it's the organization's mission to reach each and every one of those young people who need them.
"We're thrilled to see rue21 empowering young people of all identities to celebrate their authentic selves," said Sofi Goode, Senior Corporate Development Associate at The Trevor Project. "rue21's generous support of The Trevor Project this Pride season will help us continue offering our essential 24/7 crisis services for LGBTQ youth, in addition to supporting all our work to protect the LGBTQ youth community through research, education, and advocacy."
Signage, stickers and infographics related to The Trevor Project will be placed in store windows, and Pride merchandise will be available in all of rue21's nearly 700 locations as well as online.
As part of its ongoing efforts to offer an inclusive shopping experience, the Pride collection is also available in plus. This comes off of last month's news that rue21 has expanded in-store plus apparel, which is now available in 65% of its national locations.
