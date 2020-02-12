Ruffles, The Official Chip Of The NBA, And Anthony Davis Team Up For NBA All-Star 2020 To Bring Flavor On And Off The Court

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruffles, the Official Chip of the NBA, is going full-court press as the presenting partner of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game during All-Star 2020 in Chicago. For the third consecutive year, Ruffles returns with its in-game 4-point RIDGE line to benefit charity – plus a new courtside lounge featuring an appearance by Chicago's own Anthony Davis, who just last month unveiled his Ruffles Lime & Jalapeno chip flavor.

"The RIDGE" 4-point line, which resembles the ridges in Ruffles potato chips, has amped up the star-studded game since its All-Star debut in 2018. For every shot made at "The RIDGE" this year, Ruffles will donate $4,000 dollars to the Special Olympics to foster environments of acceptance and inclusion in sports, with a minimum total donation of $40,000.

"NBA All-Star is the ultimate celebration of basketball culture – from fashion and music to the celebrities and athletes converging in the host city. Ruffles is proud to add our flavor thanks to our longstanding relationship with the NBA and partnership with Chicago's own Anthony Davis," said Sadira Furlow, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "Athletes and fans alike have enjoyed how the 4-point 'RIDGE' line makes this weekend unique, and we're aiming for more of the same with the VIP courtside lounge, while continuing to support the Special Olympics' mission."

The all-new Ruffles Celebrity Game Lounge will host fans' favorite basketball-loving celebrities and influencers for an up-close and in-style view of the game or even get in on the action themselves with fun activities like cornhole.

Off the court and in the local community, Ruffles, in partnership with 2KFoundations, will be dedicating a refurbished and redesigned basketball court to the Valentine Boys & Girls Club of Chicago. With the backdrop of NBA All-Star 2020, the new basketball court is a way to empower and inspire youth in the South Side of Chicago who come to Valentine Boys & Girls Club for a safe place to learn lifelong skills while having fun in a caring environment.

ESPN will exclusively televise the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles on Friday, February 14, at 7 p.m. ET. The event will take place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill.

