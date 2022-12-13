RuggON Awarded Two AST ASTORS 2022 Homeland Security Awards

SOL PA501 Fully Rugged Tablet Awarded Gold as Best Risk, Crisis Management Product Chaser Rugged Monitor Awarded Silver as Best Mobile Technology Product

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RuggON, an international maker of ruggedized mobile solutions, announced two of its products were receiving AST ASTORS 2022 Homeland Security Awards. Its SOL PA501 10.1" Fully Rugged Tablet with Wireless FirstNet Certification and Band 14 Connectivity Support was awarded Gold in the Best Risk, Crisis Management category, while its cost-effective, industrial-grade 11.6" rugged monitor Chaser received the Silver award in the Best Mobile Technology Product category. Presented annually by American Security Today, the awards were announced during the International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC East) in New York City.

"It goes without saying we are deeply honored to win these awards," stated Tom Wang, RuggON North America's CEO. "To produce products recognized as the best in their categories in providing security for this great country and its people is truly humbling. We thank American Security Today and share this award with the men and women who comprise our law enforcement, first responders, frontline agencies, emergency services personnel, and critical infrastructure providers across the country."

SOL PA501 10.1" Fully Rugged Tablet

The RuggON SOL PA501 rugged tablet is certified by FirstNet. Priority and pre-emption are two significant features of FirstNet that give public safety communications priority access to voice, data, and video communication. In addition, when commercial networks are congested, first responders are at the front of the line, giving them access to all lanes during emergencies.

Band 14 is the dedicated frequency spectrum for public safety in the 700 MHz band. It offers several key advantages: better building penetration and increased coverage in rural areas. In addition, Band 14 is designed to be reliable, functional, safe, and secure while providing optimal operational capability at all times.

With a Qualcomm® Octa-Core processor and Android 11 operating system, the SOL PA501 delivers maximum performance with a strong processing power for the ultimate user experience. Fitted with sunlight-readable and hyper-dimming technologies, the unit offers an ultra-legible display in various light conditions, indoors or out. In addition, a special stealth mode enhances personal mobility and safety during critical operations.

Chaser Rugged Monitor

Chaser is a cost-effective, industrial-grade rugged monitor that adds real-world functionality to in-vehicle mobile computing. It provides a total PC experience inside the patrol car, ambulance, or other emergency vehicles. By simply connecting a DeX-enabled smartphone to the unit, users have PC desktop capability and all their needed apps on a generous 11.6" monitor while, at the same time, never losing the ability to use the phone for any of its varied purposes.

The combination of an everyday smartphone phone and CHASER monitor is a much less expensive option for governmental agencies and private companies that provide emergency services rather than purchasing pricey rugged computers or tablets.

While it is a given that patrol cars, fire trucks, ambulances, and other emergency vehicles are driven hard and fast – the CHASER is not affected. Its body is constructed of black PC polycarbonate polymer. It passes MIL-STD-810H testing, has a waterproof front panel, and enjoys a wide operating temperature range of -4 to 140 degrees F.

American Security Today's 'ASTORS' Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program. It recognizes industry leaders of physical and border security, cybersecurity, emergency preparedness – management and response, law enforcement, first responders, as well as federal, state, and municipal government agencies in acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to keep our nation secure.

RuggON SOL PA501 Fully Rugged Tablet and Chaser Rugged Monitor are available through authorized distributors across the U.S. For details, call (213) 269 4168 or email: [email protected].

About RuggON

With decades of ruggedized mobile solution expertise, RuggON strives to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. A committed engineering team delivers devices of exceptional value and quality that improve user experience. The company is dedicated to understanding the various demands of different industries in order to provide application-oriented, tailored solutions that are efficient and effective. RuggON is committed to higher standards to achieve customer satisfaction. It prides itself on providing endless possibilities today to meet the demands of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.ruggon.com.

