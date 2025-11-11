Purpose-built with Qualcomm ® C6490 and Android 14, delivering always-on performance across harsh environments

TAIPEI, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RuggON, a global leader in rugged computing solutions, unveiled the VULCAN 10A, a professional-grade 10.4" Android vehicle mounted computer designed to deliver uninterrupted performance across demanding industrial applications. Powered by the Qualcomm® QCS™ 6490 CPU and running Android 14 with Google Mobile Services (GMS) certified, the VULCAN 10A leverages AI-driven intelligence and edge processing with ultra-reliable wireless connectivity, empowering warehouse logistics, port operations, and waste management fleets with real-time insights, operational safety, and uninterrupted productivity.

RuggON Launches VULCAN 10A: AI-Enhanced Rugged Vehicle Mounted Computer Built for Always-On Industrial Mobility

Built for the harshest environments, the VULCAN 10A meets IP66, MIL-STD-810H, and IEC-60721-3-5 5M3 certified standards. It features a rugged anti-corrosion coating that withstands vibration, shock, dust, oil, and salt-fog exposure. Its 1200-nit sunlight-readable touchscreen with auto-dimming, glove and rain touch support, and an optional screen defroster ensures clear visibility and responsive control in all weather and working conditions, including cold-chain and refrigerated logistics.

Equipped with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and optional 4G/5G WWAN and GNSS, the VULCAN 10A delivers seamless, precise, and secure data communication for real-time fleet tracking and analytics. eSIM support enables global network flexibility, while power resilience is achieved through a 9–60V DC wide power input, smart ignition sensing, configurable power delay, and a built-in backup battery—ensuring continuous operation during voltage fluctuations or system restarts.

For system integrators and fleet solution providers, the VULCAN 10A offers multiple industrial I/O interfaces, including CANBus, Gigabit Ethernet, multiple serial ports and USB Type-C with DP Alt Mode, allowing flexible integration with vehicle diagnostics, sensors, and control systems.

"The VULCAN 10A embodies RuggON's commitment to rugged reliability and intelligent performance," said Sean Lee, Vice President of RuggON Business. "It is purpose-built for professionals demanding always-on efficiency, seamless connectivity, and continuity in the toughest environments."

About RuggON

RuggON Corp., a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology, is a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computing solutions. Combining Ubiqconn's advanced technology to drive innovation and expand in the Mobile Industrial (IIoT) market, RuggON leverages decades of expertise to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. The company understands the diverse demands of industries to provide tailored, efficient solutions. RuggON is dedicated to higher standards for customer satisfaction and prides itself on offering endless possibilities to meet tomorrow's needs. For more information, visit http://www.ruggon.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

