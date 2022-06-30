RuggON Rugged Android Tablet, SOL PA501, Earns FirstNet® Certification

Designation Assures Model Interoperability between Different Organizations, Ensuring Real-Time Communications among All Frontline Agencies at the Scene of an Emergency

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RuggON, an international maker of ruggedized mobile solutions, announced today that its rugged, powerful 10" Android 11 tablet SOL PA501 has earned FirstNet certification. The designation assures the unit provides interoperability among different first responder organizations, ensuring real-time communications between all frontline agencies on the scene of an emergency.

RuggON's rugged, powerful 10" Android 11 tablet SOL PA501 has earned FirstNet certification.

"When an emergency occurs, responding frontline organizations need immediate real-time coordination with each other," stated Tom Wang, RuggON President. "This salient point was driven home by recent events. The RuggON SOL PA501 with powerful wireless FirstNet certification ensures that first responders and critical infrastructure providers can communicate seamlessly, easily obtain firsthand information to maintain situational awareness, and provide enhanced public safety."

The RuggON SOL PA501, with FirstNet's powerful wireless network, provides a highly reliable vehicle connection to assist command centers in tracking a mobile fleet and improve the efficiency of idling vehicles. It helps identify key metrics (such as miles traveled and hours of use), establish a baseline, determines criteria to improve utilization, streamline asset tracking to manage inventory better, and track in-vehicle equipment such as a computer.

Exceptional Performance, Improved Efficiency, Ultra-Durable Battery Life, and More

With a Qualcomm® Octa-Core processor and Android 11 operating system, the RuggON SOL PA501 delivers maximum performance with a strong processing power for the ultimate user experience. Fitted with sunlight readable and hyper-dimming technologies, it offers an ultra-legible display in various light conditions, indoors or out. In addition, a special stealth mode enhances personal mobility and safety during critical operations. MIL-STD 810G, MIL-STD-461G, and IP65 certifications verify its rugged qualifications.

With a wide range of connectivity capabilities – including 802.11 ac with 2X2 MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, GNSS, and 4G LTE – the SOL PA501 guarantees seamless connection throughout an entire shift. The hot-swappable dual SIM design allows field workers to receive reliable connectivity, significantly reducing downtime and increasing performance. Designed for security applications, its 2D barcode reader with optical character recognition (OCR), fingerprint reader, and NFC features assist users in performing accurate and fast biometric capture and identity validation. Additionally, advanced hot-swappable battery design and fast-charging capability assure first responders and other frontline workers are never without power.

Enabling Cooperation during Emergency Response

The SOL PA501 is fully interoperable with the FirstNet system. Priority and pre-emption are two significant features of FirstNet that give public safety communications priority access to voice, data, and video communication. When commercial networks are congested, first responders are at the front of the lane, giving them access to all lanes during emergencies.

Band 14 is the dedicated frequency spectrum for public safety in the 700 MHz band. It offers several key advantages: better building penetration and increased coverage in rural areas. In addition, band 14 is designed to be reliable, functional, safe, and secure and provides optimal operational capability at all times.

