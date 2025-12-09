Rula Launches Clinically-Guided AI Note-Taking to Streamline Documentation and Improve Access to Care

New 'Rula Recap' tool cuts administration time by up to 50%, helping providers focus more on patients and less on paperwork

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rula , a national behavioral healthcare provider that delivers accessible, insurance-covered care, today announced the launch of Rula Recap, an AI-based note-taking tool that helps providers produce high-quality clinical documentation more efficiently, without sacrificing safety and accuracy.

Built in close collaboration with Rula's clinical leadership and thousands of providers across tens of thousands of visits, Rula Recap was created to address one of the most significant sources of administrative burden in mental healthcare: documentation. Providers estimate that Rula Recap has reduced note-writing time by 50%, with average time to complete a clinical note dropping from 19 minutes to 7 minutes during early testing.

The new tool reinforces Rula's commitment to responsible, provider-first AI, designed to enhance, and never replace, clinical judgment, giving providers complete autonomy over all final notes. Rula Recap is optional for both providers and patients, HIPAA-compliant, and built with strong safeguards to keep patients' and providers' information secure, consistent with Rula's AI governing principles.

"Documentation is essential to high-quality care, but it can also take up to one-third of a provider's workday," said Dr. Doug Newton, Chief Medical Officer at Rula. "Our clinical team helped guide the tool's design from the start, ensuring it reflects best practices and strengthens the therapeutic process rather than disrupts it. Rula Recap gives providers more of what they need most: time and energy to focus on their patients, and the healing work they were called to do."

Rula Recap generates a draft note within minutes, capturing key details discussed during the session. Providers retain complete control: every note is editable, nothing is submitted without provider sign-off, and use of AI note-taking is optional for both providers and patients. Rula equips clinicians with clear guidance to introduce the tool transparently and ensure all parties are comfortable with its use.

"At Rula, we aren't building AI just because it's trendy; we're building it to solve the real problems providers face every day," said Assaf Ohana, SVP of Product at Rula. "Providers didn't enter this field to manage paperwork; they entered it to help people. This tool reflects our philosophy that AI should eliminate friction, support high-quality documentation, and protect the human connection at the center of care. Rula Recap is just the first proof point of what responsible, clinically grounded AI can do."

The launch comes at a moment when AI is rapidly expanding in mental healthcare, raising concerns about safety, accuracy, and responsible use. Rula Recap is governed by Rula's AI principles of patient safety and well-being, ethical responsibility, transparency and explainability, equity and fairness, compliance and accountability and ongoing validation and monitoring. This includes rigorous oversight, clinical involvement at every stage, and safeguards that prioritize patient safety and provider autonomy.

By reducing administrative burdens that limit provider capacity, Rula Recap advances the company's mission to make mental healthcare work for everyone. By easing documentation demands, Rula Recap empowers providers to serve more patients, and focus more fully on care, while preserving the quality, intentionality, and integrity of care.

About Rula

Rula is a comprehensive behavioral health solution that makes high-quality mental health care more accessible and affordable. With a nationwide network of more than 21,000 licensed providers, Rula offers next-day availability for therapy and psychiatry, 24/7 crisis support, and a seamless digital experience that connects patients to the right care quickly. Patients can match with a provider in minutes, verify insurance coverage and out-of-pocket costs upfront, attend secure telehealth sessions, and track their progress—all within a single, easy-to-use platform. Rula partners with most major insurance networks, including Aetna, Anthem, Cigna, Kaiser, UnitedHealthcare, and many Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, covering more than 170 million lives across the U.S. Learn more at Rula.com .

