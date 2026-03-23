RULA LAUNCHES FIRST NATIONAL BRAND CAMPAIGN, "TURN OFF THE TALK TRACK"

To kickoff the launch of the campaign, Rula will offer free "3am Therapy" sessions to provide support when people need it the most

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rula, a national behavioral healthcare provider delivering accessible, insurance-covered care, is launching today its first national brand campaign, "Turn Off the Talk Track." Rolling out across connected TV (CTV), paid media, digital, and social channels over the coming weeks, the campaign confronts one of the biggest barriers to therapy: the internal dialogue that convinces people not to begin.

Rula - "Mind Games" Speed Speed Rula - “Mental Grappling” Speed Speed

Rula created the "Turn off the Talk Track" campaign from a clear audience insight: therapy has entered the collective consciousness, but awareness alone isn't translating into action — leaving too many people stuck in the space between knowing therapy could help and confidently taking that first step. A series of creative spots bring this internal struggle to life, capturing individuals grappling with both the emotional hesitation and the practical friction that prevents them from seeking care. The spots close with the simple message: getting help with Rula is easier than talking yourself out of it.

To support this call to action, Rula is introducing a limited-time activation titled "3am Therapy," which offers a free session to first time customers. Users can claim their first session between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. local time from March 23 through March 27, and sign up to redeem anytime after within 30 days. With "3am Therapy," Rula aims to prove how easy it is to meet people in the moments where they need support the most.

Every night, millions of people lie awake wondering if they need therapy, replaying conversations, questioning their stress levels, minimizing their feelings, or negotiating with themselves if their problems are a "big enough" deal. By morning, that talk track often fades, and the need for help gets further postponed. A review published in Clinical and Translational Neuroscience suggests that middle-of-the-night awakenings are often driven by cognitive "hyperarousal" — the brain staying in a stress-alert state due to underlying anxiety, work pressure, or unresolved worries. By removing barriers during the most vulnerable window of the day, free "3am Therapy" helps people transform rumination into action, turning a sleepless spiral into a first step toward better days.

"For someone already struggling, just deciding to get help takes courage. The last thing they need is for the process of finding that help to become its own source of stress and discouragement," said Josh Bruno, CEO and Founder of Rula. "Rula exists to take that weight off their shoulders — so that the hardest step in someone's journey is already behind them when they attend their first session."

The broader campaign underscores how Rula reduces both emotional and practical barriers to care. With a nationwide network of more than 21,000 licensed providers for therapy and psychiatry, and an average copay of $15, accessing quality mental health care is easier than many people think. Patients can match with a provider in minutes, verify insurance coverage upfront, and schedule their first appointment as soon as the next day — proving that finding quality care with a quality provider doesn't have to involve 3am spirals and internal debates.

"At Rula, quality comes first, so when someone decides it's finally time to start therapy, they can trust they're getting care that's thoughtful, research-backed, and designed to help them feel better, faster," said Doug Newton, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at Rula. "We continuously track outcomes and support our providers to make sure the care people receive isn't just accessible but also effective."

Free "3am Therapy" sessions can be claimed between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. local time at rula.com/3am-therapy starting today, March 23rd.

For more information about this announcement and Rula's services, visit https://www.rula.com/ or Rula's social channels on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About Rula

Rula is a comprehensive behavioral health solution that makes high-quality mental health care more accessible and affordable. With a nationwide network of more than 21,000 licensed providers, Rula offers next-day availability for therapy and psychiatry, 24/7 crisis support, and a seamless digital experience that connects patients to the right care quickly. Patients can match with a provider in minutes, verify insurance coverage and out-of-pocket costs upfront, attend secure telehealth sessions, and track their progress—all within a single, easy-to-use platform. Rula partners with most major insurance networks, including Aetna, Anthem, Cigna, Kaiser, UnitedHealthcare, and many Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, covering more than 170 million lives across the U.S. Learn more at Rula.com.

SOURCE Rula Health