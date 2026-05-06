In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the collaboration builds on the joy of ice cream by encouraging deeper self-care through 'Therapy in a Pint.'

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of May Mental Health Awareness Month, Rula, a national behavioral healthcare provider delivering accessible, insurance-covered care, is partnering with beloved ice cream brand Van Leeuwen to launch "Therapy in a Pint" – the first-ever "empty" pint of ice cream. Because while good ice cream can feel like therapy, this pint adds an opportunity for deeper self-care. Instead of dessert, each "Therapy in a Pint" delivers a different kind of treat: a QR code that unlocks access to a therapy session through Rula.

RULA TEAMS UP WITH VAN LEEUWEN TO LAUNCH THE FIRST-EVER “EMPTY” PINT FILLED WITH THERAPY INSTEAD OF ICE CREAM

For many, indulging in ice cream is a cherished ritual that brings joy, comfort, and connection. "Therapy in a Pint" builds on that positive experience, reimagining it as an opportunity to invest in your mental wellbeing. By partnering with Van Leeuwen, a brand synonymous with happiness, Rula is celebrating life's small joys while encouraging people to prioritize their mental health in meaningful ways.

Starting today, the "Therapy in a Pint" bundle is available at select Van Leeuwen scoop shops nationwide for $7.95, which includes a therapy session on Rula and a scoop of any Van Leeuwen ice cream flavor with purchase. Each limited-edition pint includes a QR code that can be scanned to redeem a therapy session with Rula.

To celebrate the launch, "Therapy in a Pint" and ice cream scoops will be available today only from 12:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. EST, exclusively at Van Leeuwen and Rula's mobile ice cream truck in Zuccotti Park, while supplies last.

"We all have those moments where we reach for something small to feel a little better—like a scoop of ice cream after a hard day." said Josh Bruno, CEO and Founder of Rula. "But what we're often really craving is support. 'Therapy in a Pint' turns that ritual into a meaningful first step toward care that helps people make real, lasting progress."

"At Van Leeuwen, one of our core values is a good state of mind," said Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen. "This partnership with Rula reflects that broader commitment in a thoughtful way during Mental Health Awareness Month."

This collaboration is part of Rula's "Turn Off the Talk Track" campaign, which confronts one of the biggest barriers to starting therapy: the internal dialogue that leads people to minimize their feelings, delay care, or convince themselves they don't need support yet. According to Rula's 2026 State of Mental Health Report, 81% of Americans recognize the importance of mental health, yet that awareness isn't translating into action–only 47.4% of respondents surveyed have previously accessed mental health services. "Therapy in a Pint" is designed to bridge that gap, making the path to support as easy and approachable as enjoying your favorite scoop of ice cream.

For more information about this announcement and participating locations, visit www.rula.com/therapy-in-a-pint-announcement. To learn more about Rula's services, visit https://www.rula.com/ or Rula's social channels on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About Rula

Rula is a comprehensive behavioral health solution that makes high-quality mental health care more accessible and affordable. With a nationwide network of more than 21,000 licensed providers, Rula offers next-day availability for therapy and psychiatry, 24/7 crisis support, and a seamless digital experience that connects patients to the right care quickly. Patients can match with a provider in minutes, verify insurance coverage and out-of-pocket costs upfront, attend secure telehealth sessions, and track their progress—all within a single, easy-to-use platform. Rula partners with most major insurance networks, including Aetna, Anthem, Cigna, Kaiser, UnitedHealthcare, and many Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, covering more than 180 million lives across the U.S. Learn more at Rula.com.

About Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Van Leeuwen began as a yellow scoop truck on the streets of NYC in 2008 by brothers Ben and Pete Van Leeuwen, and Laura O'Neill, who were on a mission to make good ice cream from good ingredients that makes you feel good. The brand is known for its French-style ice cream (made with more than double the amount of egg yolks as standard ice cream) innovative vegan options, and unexpected collaboration flavors. From its award-winning Vanilla Bean (named best vanilla ice cream by The New York Times/Wirecutter) to buzzworthy limited editions such as Kraft Mac & Cheese, Hidden Valley Ranch, and Espresso (with singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter), Van Leeuwen continues to push the boundaries of ice cream. The brand recently introduced Frozen Yogurt, done the Van Leeuwen way - applying the same sourcing ethos it brings to its ice cream. Van Leeuwen has scoop shops across the country, and its ice cream is available in grocery stores or for nationwide shipping from their website. To keep up with everything Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, follow the brand on Instagram @vanleeuwenicecream or visit www.vanleeuwenicecream.com.

SOURCE Rula Health