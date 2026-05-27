RULA'S INAUGURAL CLINICAL REPORT SPOTLIGHTS IMPROVED PATIENT OUTCOMES THROUGH THE POWER OF MEASUREMENT-BASED CARE

Rula's 2026 report delivers a radically transparent view of its clinical outcomes and measurement-based care and announces the Rula Wellbeing Scale™

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rula a national behavioral healthcare provider delivering high-quality, insurance-covered care, today released its 2026 Annual Clinical Report, offering a detailed look at the systems, clinical practices, and patient results that drive mental health improvement across its national network.

As the mental health industry faces increasing pressure to prove the efficacy of care, Rula's report offers a radically transparent view of its clinical architecture. Drawing from more than 10 million therapy and psychiatry sessions, Rula has developed a system that continuously raises the standard of care. The report also announces Rula's new mental healthcare measurement scale and acknowledges where additional long-term research is needed.

RULA'S CLINICAL QUALITY FRAMEWORK

Rula's clinical quality system is built around four pillars that reinforce each other: standard of care, outcomes flywheel, a high-quality network of providers, and intersession support. This self-reinforcing approach has helped them exceed industry benchmarks while improving year after year.

KEY RESULTS FROM THE REPORT

Because this system identifies and interrupts patterns that stall progress, Rula's clinical data demonstrates successful outcomes:

Real Improvement: 71% of Rula patients with moderate-to-severe symptoms showed clinically meaningful improvement within eight weeks.

71% of Rula patients with moderate-to-severe symptoms showed clinically meaningful improvement within eight weeks. Quantifiable Relief: Across a peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research analyzing 365,741 adults and 2.68 million therapy visits, average depression scores decreased 32% and anxiety scores decreased 31% within 12 visits.

Across a peer-reviewed study published in the analyzing 365,741 adults and 2.68 million therapy visits, average depression scores decreased 32% and anxiety scores decreased 31% within 12 visits. Benchmarking Success: Patients receiving care through Rula also showed improvement rates approximately 40% higher than typical mental health benchmarks.

Beyond symptom reduction, Rula's report notes that feeling better is only part of the story; patients also need to function better in their daily lives. To address this, Rula introduced the Rula Wellbeing Scale™, an assessment developed with researchers at the University of Denver. This tool looks at how people are doing in their relationships, work, and daily routines, ensuring that the path forward is clear enough to act on.

Meaningful outcomes for patients require a system that supports providers by removing the operational friction that slows them down. Rula is using responsible AI to solve the practical problems that lead to burnout.

Less Paperwork: Through Rula Recap, an AI-powered documentation tool, the administrative burden on providers was reduced by an average of 63%, returning hours back to patient care.

Through Rula Recap, an AI-powered documentation tool, the administrative burden on providers was reduced by an average of 63%, returning hours back to patient care. Grounded Quality: Notes generated with Recap meet Rula's high-quality standards 96% of the time, compared to 79% without it.

In a letter opening the report, Dr. Newton emphasizes that the organization is transparent regarding both its successes and its limitations.

"We're publishing this because we believe the mental healthcare system deserves more transparency, not less," says Dr. Newton. "We're genuinely excited about what becomes possible when you build care around data, accountability, and continuous improvement. You can count on us to continually hold ourselves to this same standard and show you how far we've come."

To view the full 2026 Clinical Report, visit https://www.rula.com/clinical-report.

About Rula

Rula is a comprehensive behavioral health solution that makes high-quality mental health care more accessible and affordable. With a nationwide network of more than 23,000 licensed providers, Rula offers next-day availability for therapy and psychiatry, 24/7 crisis support, and a seamless digital experience that connects patients to the right care quickly. Patients can match with a provider in minutes, verify insurance coverage and out-of-pocket costs upfront, attend secure telehealth sessions, and track their progress—all within a single, easy-to-use platform. Rula partners with most major insurance networks, including Aetna, Anthem, Cigna, Kaiser, United Healthcare, and most Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, covering more than 180 million lives across the U.S. Learn more at Rula.com.

SOURCE Rula Health