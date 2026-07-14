Rulebase and Rho Sign Multi-Year Deal to Automate Customer Operations

With Rulebase's AI for customer ops, Rho went from reviewing 3–5% of customer interactions to 100%, catching 4x more issues and cutting escalations by 3x.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rulebase, the AI for customer operations and revenue at fintechs and financial services, today announced a multi-year renewal agreement with Rho, the all-in-one business banking platform for startups and growing companies. The renewal follows Rho embedding Rulebase across its customer operations, from interaction review to automated workflows.

Watch Rho's Team describe the impact: Speed Speed Rulebase & Rho

"Customer experience is a top priority at Rho, and quality assurance is something we implemented from day one," said Stas Johnson-Chyzhykov, COO at Rho. "But we always felt we were behind, catching up on issues a little too late. With Rulebase, we can be forward-looking."

Like most support teams, Rho previously relied on manual sampling: pulling a handful of calls, emails, and chats and reviewing them by hand. The process was slow, selective, and reactive, and issues often surfaced too late to act on.

With Rulebase, Rho now reviews every customer interaction across phone, email, and chat in real time, rather than the 3 to 5 percent a manual QA team can sample. Managers are alerted the moment a conversation goes off track, so leadership can step in, coach agents, and correct issues before they escalate.

"Rulebase enables us to catch what sampling never could," said Jeff Pasquerella, Head of Compliance at Rho. "What would have taken a week to pull samples together, Rulebase does in minutes. That's allowed us to go deeper in our reviews, be less selective, and reduce customer escalations by 3x while we do it."

But review is only half of it. Rho's ops team now runs a layer of agents on top of those signals: when a conversation shows a customer at risk, a repeat contact on the same issue, or an SLA about to slip, the right agent picks it up, loops in the owning team, and follows through. The weekly review surfaces product feedback and service gaps that route automatically to the teams who can fix them. QA stopped being an after-the-fact audit and became the engine that drives the work.

That is the shift Rulebase is built for: not just reading every interaction, but acting on what it finds. For Rho, the result is QA coverage that scaled from a thin sample to 100 percent of interactions, 4x more issues caught, roughly 90 percent less manual review, and a customer ops team that resolves problems before they reach a customer, all without adding headcount.

"Rho proves you don't have to accept seeing only a fraction of what your customers experience," said Gideon Ebose, CEO and co-founder of Rulebase. "Renewing for multiple years tells us this is now core to how Rho operates."

About Rho

Rho is an all-in-one business banking platform built for startups and growing companies, offering a host of fintech services that help finance teams operate more efficiently. Rho is a financial technology company, not a bank; banking services are provided through Rho's partner banks.

About Rulebase

Rulebase is the AI revenue and customer operations platform for fintechs and financial services. Backed by Y Combinator, Rulebase deploys revenue agents that onboard customers, recover stalled cases, and resolve the multi-touch conversations that close gaps after verification, lifting activation and reducing churn without increasing headcount. Rulebase is based in New York City.

SOURCE Rulebase