Run:AI named as a 2021 Gartner "Cool Vendor"

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Run:AI, creator of a cloud-native compute management platform for the AI era, announced today that it has been named a Cool Vendor in Enterprise AI Operationalization and Engineering by leading research and advisory company Gartner.

The research by Gartner notes that "Platforms architected to enable multiple users, teams and AI applications to share infrastructure (on-premises or cloud) are important enablers of training and deployment of models," and also notes that, "by 2025, AI will be the top category driving infrastructure decisions, due to the maturation of the AI market, resulting in a tenfold growth in compute requirements."

Run:AI's AI orchestration and acceleration platform puts AI infrastructure into a pool, enabling across a whole organization and ensuring each data science team gets the resources they need. With fractional GPU allocation, smart quota management, guaranteed quotas for priority jobs and powerful scheduling, Run:AI keeps GPU utilization high and prevents the waste of expensive hardware resources sitting idle. IT teams get full visibility into how AI hardware is being used and Data Science teams get access to as much compute power as they need.

"In the race to develop better and more accurate machine learning models, experimentation is key," said Run:AI co-founder and CEO Omri Geller. "More experiments mean more iterations, more refinements and better predictive performance. Hardware is a crucial part of that picture, but with exponential growth of model sizes, and specific functionality needed for inference and edge AI workloads, companies need to get the most out of their hardware. When GPUs are idle, that's lost productivity, which ultimately stymies innovation."

"Especially now, as organizations move beyond one data science team to multiple departments all doing machine learning, managing, orchestrating and optimizing resources across a single team isn't enough; you need a holistic approach. We're proud that Gartner positions Run:AI as a Cool Vendor in Enterprise AI Operationalization and Engineering, meeting this growing need."

You can read the report here.

Gartner Cool Vendors in Enterprise AI Operationalization and Engineering Chirag Dekate , Farhan Choudhary , Soyeb Barot , Erick Brethenoux , Arun Chandrasekaran , Robert Thanaraj , Georgia O'Callaghan , 27 April 2021

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Run:AI

Run:AI has built a cloud-native compute management platform for the AI era. The company gives data scientists access to all of the pooled compute power they need to accelerate AI development and deployment – whether on-premises or in the cloud. The platform provides IT and MLOps with real-time visibility and control over scheduling and dynamic provisioning of GPUs to deliver more than 2X gains in utilization of existing infrastructure. Built on Kubernetes, Run:AI enables seamless integration with existing IT and data science workflows. Learn more at www.run.ai.

SOURCE Run:AI

Related Links

http://www.run.ai

