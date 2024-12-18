Run:ai to Streamline the Deployment and Management of AI Infrastructure for Enterprises

Simplify AI operations and maximize infrastructure ROI through integrated orchestration with Dell Technologies

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Run:ai, a leader in AI orchestration and optimization, today announced an expansion to its existing collaboration with Dell Technologies, enabling enterprises to streamline the deployment and management of AI infrastructure at scale. Under the agreement, Run:ai's orchestration platform will be validated on the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA.

Dell's broad portfolio of products, solutions and services tailored for AI workloads, open AI ecosystem and robust channel network offers exceptional reach to global customers looking for seamless AI deployment and orchestration. The expanded collaboration brings together Dell's industry-leading infrastructure and Run:ai's orchestration capabilities to help organizations maximize their AI infrastructure investments. This combination, along with full-stack NVIDIA accelerated computing, NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, and NVIDIA networking , provides customers with both a proven technology and simplified procurement process for accelerating AI initiatives.

"As AI becomes central to enterprise operations, organizations need flexible, scalable AI solutions that can efficiently handle complex workloads," said Chad Dunn, vice president, AI solutions and data management, Dell Technologies. "Validating Run:ai's orchestration platform on the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA helps customers optimize their AI infrastructure utilization and accelerate time to value for AI initiatives."

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA provides organizations with a complete environment for developing and deploying AI applications, combining compute, storage, networking, software, and now enhanced orchestration capabilities. Run:ai's platform enables efficient sharing and scheduling of GPU resources across teams and projects, with support for the entire AI lifecycle, helping organizations accelerate AI workflows and maximize the value of their AI infrastructure investments.

For enterprise customers, this means a single procurement process, integrated support, and seamless deployment of AI infrastructure and orchestration capabilities - reducing time to value for AI initiatives.

"This agreement represents a significant milestone in Run:ai's growth and validates our position as a leader in AI infrastructure orchestration," said Omri Geller, Co-Founder and CEO, Run:ai. "Through our collaboration with Dell, enterprises gain a unified solution that combines industry-leading infrastructure with advanced orchestration capabilities. This integration simplifies the path to AI innovation, enabling organizations to focus on outcomes rather than infrastructure complexity."

"The growing adoption of AI requires a new approach to infrastructure management," said Justin Boitano, Vice President of Enterprise AI Software Products at NVIDIA. "This collaboration between Dell Technologies and Run:ai — bolstered by NVIDIA accelerated computing, using the foundation of NVIDIA AI Enterprise — helps enterprises build AI operations that can efficiently scale to meet their evolving needs."

About Run:ai

Run:ai is revolutionizing the AI infrastructure landscape with its platform, designed to optimize the efficiency, scalability, and accessibility of AI and machine learning operations. By addressing the challenges of AI infrastructure, Run:ai empowers enterprises to accelerate their AI initiatives and foster innovation.