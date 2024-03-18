Run:ai Scales AI Optimization and Orchestration With NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Run:ai , the leader in AI optimization and orchestration, announced today at the NVIDIA GTC global AI conference its NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD certification, helping enable scalable and accessible AI computing. This certification underscores Run:ai's commitment to accelerating AI and machine learning at scale and democratizing AI technologies for wider accessibility within the enterprise.

Enterprises across a range of industries are now investing heavily in AI. As the size of an organization's infrastructure grows, it becomes difficult to efficiently manage resources and make them accessible to a wide range of users, from data scientists and developers to business analysts. Additionally, the complexity of managing AI workloads poses a significant barrier to entry, limiting the ability of organizations to innovate and apply AI solutions.

Run:ai's collaboration with NVIDIA helps address these challenges by bringing Run:ai's advanced workload management capabilities to the powerful NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD. This enables organizations to easily run their AI and machine learning projects while accommodating the growing needs of generative AI and large language models. It also makes advanced AI technologies more accessible to a broader audience, including those without specialized knowledge in AI optimization and orchestration.

"Scaling AI applications and making AI technology more accessible are critical challenges that the industry faces today," said Omri Geller, CEO and co-founder of Run:ai. "Our workload management platform, the first to receive certification on NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, marks a significant leap forward in helping address these challenges. This will not just enhance the efficiency and scalability of AI workloads but also open up new opportunities for innovation across the board."

"Today's enterprises are using proprietary data and knowledge to bring powerful AI solutions to their customers, and they need the tools to run these large workloads," said Tony Paikeday, senior director of AI systems at NVIDIA. "Run:ai's certification on NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD will help streamline large-scale projects with powerful enterprise-grade tools and infrastructure, helping organizations accelerate the return on investment of their AI initiatives."

Key advantages of Run:ai AI orchestration for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD:

Dynamic GPU Provisioning : Run:ai's platform allows for the dynamic allocation and efficient utilization of GPU resources, ensuring that AI workloads are processed with optimal efficiency, thus significantly reducing the time to insights.

: Run:ai's platform allows for the dynamic allocation and efficient utilization of GPU resources, ensuring that AI workloads are processed with optimal efficiency, thus significantly reducing the time to insights. AI Lifecycle Support : From conceptualization to deployment, Run:ai Dev provides comprehensive support across the AI development lifecycle, enhancing productivity and accelerating innovation within enterprises.

: From conceptualization to deployment, Run:ai Dev provides comprehensive support across the AI development lifecycle, enhancing productivity and accelerating innovation within enterprises. Strategic Resource Management : The Run:ai Control Plane integrates sophisticated business rules and governance, ensuring that GPU resources are optimally aligned with enterprise objectives.

: The Run:ai Control Plane integrates sophisticated business rules and governance, ensuring that GPU resources are optimally aligned with enterprise objectives. Enhanced Scalability and Flexibility : Logical AI Clusters enable the seamless scaling of AI operations, accommodating the growing demands of AI workloads.

: Logical AI Clusters enable the seamless scaling of AI operations, accommodating the growing demands of AI workloads. Open Architecture Ecosystem: Run:ai's open architecture ensures seamless integration with a wide range of external tools and systems, fostering a collaborative ecosystem that drives forward AI advancements.

For more information on how to leverage the strengths of Run:ai and NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD for AI projects, please visit https://www.run.ai/ and https://www.nvidia.com/en-eu/data-center/dgx-superpod/ .

About Run:ai:

Run:ai is revolutionizing the AI infrastructure landscape with its platform, designed to optimize the efficiency, scalability, and accessibility of AI and machine learning operations. By addressing the challenges of AI infrastructure, Run:ai empowers enterprises to accelerate their AI initiatives and foster innovation.

