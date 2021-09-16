Rune Labs Raises $22.8 Million Series A Financing to Support the Expansion of Brain Data Software Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rune Labs, a brain data company empowering the development and delivery of precision neuroscience therapeutics, today announced a $22.8 million Series A financing. The round was led by Eclipse Ventures with participation from current investors including DigiTx Partners and Moment Ventures. Justin Butler, Partner at Eclipse, will join the Rune Labs Board of Directors.

"Since our founding in 2018, we have made substantial progress in the development and implementation of our brain data software platform. This financing will enable us to expand the number of patients, clinicians, and researchers using our platform to inform precision therapy development and delivery for patients with Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and depression," said Brian Pepin, founder and CEO, Rune Labs. "We look forward to expanding our current partnerships with leading academic medical centers and biopharma companies and engaging in new ones, as we continue on our path making brain data useful at scale."

Rune Labs was founded to fill the gap in software and data support for next-generation neuroscience therapeutics, and to expand the benefits of precision medicine to the millions of patients with neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases. Rune's first-in-class precision brain data software platform integrates electrophysiology, brain imaging, and device data together with wearable data and clinical labels. The combination will provide researchers, drug developers, and clinicians with the tools to guide treatment, uncover hidden disease phenotypes, and design better-targeted therapies.

"While advancements in healthcare technology and digital therapeutics have led to innovations in treatments for many patients, the neuroscience space has lagged behind despite the amount of data available to inform therapeutic development and precision treatment approaches," said Eclipse's Butler. "Rune Labs' software platform aggregates the myriad of brain data into an integrated environment, enabling precision neuromedicine. It is enabling new approaches to treating neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases, allowing clinicians to personalize patient care. We've seen a new class of data-driven precision medicine approaches make huge progress in oncology, and the Rune Labs platform will be the first to enable similar breakthroughs in neurology."

About Rune Labs

Rune Labs, Inc. is empowering the development of precision medicines for Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders by using its software platform to make brain data useful at scale. We partner with academic collaborators to optimize clinical care for patients and with biopharma and medtech companies to enable the development of targeted treatments for patients with brain diseases. www.runelabs.io

