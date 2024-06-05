Runergy to Showcase its Newest PV Modules at Intersolar Europe 2024

MUNICH, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Runergy, a global leader in the solar industry, is gearing up to showcase its latest products and technologies at the Intersolar Europe 2024, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, set to take place from June 19 through June 21. At the event, Runergy will introduce its flagship photovoltaic (PV) modules – the DH144N9 and DH10812B – two state-of-the-art solar products engineered uniquely for the European market, accompanied by signing ceremonies set to be attended by Runergy's senior executives.

Adding to highlights at Runergy's exhibit (Booth NO.A1.450), representatives from various globally acclaimed renewable energy research institutions will be present to recognize the company's contributions to the renewable sector, which will be followed by a Q&A section that will provide visitors with insights into its current market position, growth strategies, and ongoing R&D initiatives.

At Runergy's booth, the company will unveil its N-type PV modules with proprietary ultra-high-efficiency cell technology. These versatile products range from lightweight, all-black small modules for rooftop systems to bifacial dual-glass 600W+ modules for large-scale utility projects, catering to diverse global needs.

Crowned RETC's Overall Highest Achiever and scoring high in PVEL-PQP evaluations, Runergy's products are praised for low LCOE, optimized BOS costs, and exceptional power generation. They also received the Italian Class 1 Fire Resistance Certification for top fire-resistant properties.

Optimized for high container space utilization in shipping, the DH144N9 offers 615W power output, 22.8% conversion efficiency, and lower LCOE, excelling in challenging environments like snow, deserts, and salt flats, with its superior power, bifaciality, low light performance, and lower degradation ensure optimal performance. The full-black and lightweight DH10812B, ideal for rooftops with minimal complexity for installation, offers 445W power output, promising high returns and a shorter investment cycle for homeowners.

As a trailblazer in renewables, Runergy's sustainability commitment is evidenced by top ESG rankings from Dun & Bradstreet, EcoVadis, and Achilles. Its N-type PV modules earned French Carbon Footprint PPE2 Certification. Strong Q2 2024 performance secured Runergy the "Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer" title from BloombergNEF.

Runergy, with 15,000 employees and 17 facilities globally, has strengthened its European presence and partnerships while enhancing R&D and developing solar plants. Collaborating with local distributors, Runergy is offering high-efficiency solar modules in Europe and building a vertically integrated value chain, reducing supply risks and maximizing product traceability.

