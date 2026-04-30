RunStar® Partners With Girls On the Run for May Giveback Campaign

15% of Proceeds to Benefit Youth Programs During National Physical Fitness and Sports Month

LEESBURG, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RunStar®, the innovative brand known for its smart scales and blood pressure monitors, is proud to announce a giveback initiative with Girls on the Run International, a renowned nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring confidence and healthy habits in young girls through movement and meaningful connection. The giveback will run throughout May 2026 in recognition of National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. During this time, RunStar will donate 15% of all sales from their website to Girls on the Run, supporting the organization's programming across the country.

"RunStar® was built on the idea that better health starts with knowledge and empowerment," said Frank Li, Founder of RunStar. "Partnering with Girls on the Run felt like a natural fit, and we're proud to support programs that introduce young people to healthy habits early and help make wellness feel engaging and attainable."

Girls on the Run International delivers programs that combine physical activity with life skills development, helping girls build confidence, foster connections and embrace movement as a lifelong source of well-being. Through evidence-based lessons and trained coaches, the program equips girls with tools to navigate challenges, express themselves and build strong, supportive relationships. With a national network of more than 160 councils, the organization reaches girls in grades 3-8 across North America.

"At Girls on the Run, we believe that movement is a powerful catalyst for confidence, connection and joy," said Christina Bubuioc, Senior Director of Development, Girls on the Run International. "RunStar's support helps to strengthen this work nationwide, empowering girls to develop life skills and healthy habits that support them well into the future."

Founded with the belief that measurable insights can drive meaningful change, RunStar has quickly become a leader in accessible, tech-forward health tools. The brand's products are designed for everyday users—from beginners to seasoned athletes—who want to better understand their bodies and track progress in a clear, intuitive way. Through innovation and education, RunStar aims to make personalized wellness more achievable for everyone.

"We are committed to making movement, health, and wellness accessible and empowering in the lives of all people, and we feel especially grateful to our partners at Girls on the Run in helping us achieve this in a new and meaningful way," adds Li.

To learn more about the partnership and to support the campaign, please visit: https://www.runstar.com/s/gotr

About RunStar:

RunStar® is a brand redefining what personalized health and wellness look like through its innovative technology and unique range of smart scales and blood pressure monitors. The brand's core philosophy revolves around the idea that to achieve optimal health, you need to understand your body deeply—its strengths, its weaknesses, and how to improve both. For RunStar®, every metric tells a story: how much fat you're carrying, how much lean muscle you have, how hydrated you are, how efficient your metabolism is, and so much more. These numbers matter because they reflect the inner workings of your body. With this knowledge, RunStar® empowers individuals to make choices that are tailored to their unique needs. Whether you're looking to shed excess fat, build muscle, or maintain a healthy metabolism, RunStar® provides the insights you need to take actionable steps toward better health.

About Girls on the Run International:

Founded in 1996, Girls on the Run International is a nonprofit organization that offers empowering after-school programs for girls in grades 3-8. Through fun activities, engaging lessons, and meaningful conversations, participants build confidence, increase physical activity, and develop essential life skills, including managing emotions, resolving conflicts, and forming friendships. With the support of trained coaches, girls activate their limitless potential through a research-based curriculum. Now celebrating 30 years, Girls on the Run has served more than 2.8 million girls across all 50 states and Canada. Learn more at girlsontherun.org.

SOURCE RunStar