Runway Growth Capital Promotes Avisha Khubani to Chief Credit Officer and Adds JD Tamas as Managing Director

Personnel moves expand the firm's credit leadership and strengthen its healthcare and life sciences investing capabilities

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC ("Runway"), a leading provider of growth loans to venture and non-venture–backed companies, today announced the promotion of Avisha Khubani, CFA, to Chief Credit Officer and the appointment of John D. ("JD") Tamas as Managing Director, focused on the healthcare and life sciences industries.

In her new role, Khubani will help oversee Runway's credit function, including portfolio monitoring, valuation, and ongoing risk management, while working with the investment team to support the firm's disciplined credit strategy. Tamas joins Runway's investment team following Runway Growth Finance Corp.'s recent acquisition of SWK Holdings, helping to expand the firm's capabilities and relationships across the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

"Avisha has played a critical role in building and scaling our portfolio analytics and credit capabilities over the past eight years, and her promotion reflects her exceptional judgment, analytical rigor, and leadership," said David Spreng, Founder, CEO, and Chief Investment Officer of Runway Growth Capital. "We're also excited to welcome JD, whose experience underwriting and investing across healthcare and life sciences strengthens our investment capabilities."

Khubani, who most recently served as Managing Director, Portfolio Analytics, joined Runway in October 2018 and has held roles of increasing responsibility across portfolio valuation, analytics, and portfolio monitoring and management. Before joining Runway, she was a Vice President at Duff & Phelps in the Portfolio Valuation service line, where she performed valuations of portfolios of illiquid equity interests held by large private equity funds and valued complex portfolios of private loans and equity.

"I'm excited to step into this role and continue working with such a thoughtful and talented team," explained Khubani. "Runway has always taken a disciplined, partnership-oriented approach, and I look forward to building on that as we support our portfolio companies and investors."

Tamas joins Runway as Managing Director, focused on the healthcare and life sciences industries. He previously served as Director of Underwriting at SWK Holdings and has held investment roles across the private credit and structured finance markets, including at NXT Capital and Orix Corporation.

"I'm eager to join Runway and contribute to its continued growth with my experience structuring healthcare-focused credit investments," added Tamas. "I look forward to helping expand the firm's network and capabilities across healthcare and life sciences."

Khubani received her M.B.A. from New York University Stern School of Business and her undergraduate degree from Montclair State University. Tamas holds an M.B.A. from The Wharton School and an undergraduate degree from the University of Arkansas.

About Runway Growth Capital LLC

Runway Growth Capital LLC is the investment adviser to investment funds, including Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY), a business development company, and other private funds, which are lenders of growth capital to companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Led by industry veteran David Spreng, these funds provide senior term loans of a target of $10 million to $150 million to fast-growing companies based in the United States and Canada. For more information on Runway Growth Capital LLC and its platform, please visit www.runwaygrowth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition, or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made by Runway and Runway's affiliated funds. Neither Runway nor Runway's affiliated funds undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

SOURCE Runway Growth Capital LLC