Runway Growth Capital Welcomes Ryan McCarthy as Managing Director

McCarthy will strengthen Runway's origination efforts within the technology market.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC ("Runway"), a leading provider of growth loans to venture and non-venture–backed companies, today announced that Ryan McCarthy has joined the firm as a Managing Director.

McCarthy brings nearly two decades of experience across venture debt, debt advisory, and investment banking, spanning the technology and life sciences markets. In his role at Runway, he will focus on sourcing, evaluating, and structuring new investment opportunities while deepening Runway's relationships with founders, management teams, and financial sponsors across the innovation economy.

Prior to joining Runway, McCarthy served as Managing Director at Capital Advisors Group, where he advised high-growth technology and life sciences companies on debt financing strategies, including senior and subordinated debt, venture debt, and hybrid instruments. He previously held roles at TriplePoint Capital, Headwaters MB, and Rutberg & Company, gaining extensive experience working with companies across the technology, media, and telecom verticals.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ryan to Runway," said Greg Greifeld, Chief Investment Officer at Runway. "His breadth of experience across venture debt and investment banking, combined with his deep understanding of capital markets and the needs of today's founders, will strengthen our ability to deliver strategic, flexible capital to growing companies."

"I'm excited to join Runway at a time when founders are increasingly seeking smart, disciplined growth capital," said McCarthy. "Runway's reputation for partnership, transparency, and consistent execution is well-known across the market, and I look forward to helping expand the firm's reach with new companies and investors."

McCarthy holds an MBA and MSF from Boston College's Carroll School of Management and a BA in Mathematics and Economics from Hamilton College. He is based in Menlo Park.

