Runway Of Dreams™ Foundation Is Thrilled To Announce Its Return To In-person NYFW Fall 2021, September 9th

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Runway of Dreams Foundation (RODF), a nonprofit organization working towards a future of inclusion, acceptance, and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities, will join New York Fashion Week (NYFW) with their amazing Fashion Revolution Event (#RethinkTheRunway), a one-of-a-kind adaptive fashion show and gala, presented by Kohl's, Thursday, September 9, 2021, at The Glass House (660 12th Avenue, NYC). Red carpet arrivals begin at 6:30 p.m. (ET).

Celebrating inclusion, applauding innovation, and highlighting change in the fashion industry, the Runway of Dreams Foundation's fashion show will feature over 50 models with varying disabilities, ethnicities and backgrounds. The Fashion Revolution event is the only time mainstream brands such as Kohl's , JCPenney , Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive , Zappos Adaptive , Stride Rite , and Target , will showcase their adaptive clothing on the same runway. Featured throughout the show are models from Gamut Management , a talent management company exclusively for people with disabilities.

In addition to the fashion show, the evening will honor Corey Yribarren, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Sephora, with the Pioneer of Change Award. Presenting the award to Corey will be Anish Melwani, Chairman and CEO, LVMH for North America. Dave Stevens, Emmy-Award Winning Sports Broadcasting Professional and Congenital Amputee Athlete, will be presented with the Inspirational Achievement Award by legendary sports agent and author Leigh Steinberg.

"We are thrilled to be back in person for our annual Fashion Revolution Event during NYFW," said Mindy Scheier, Founder and CEO, Runway of Dreams Foundation. "The event is truly a celebration of all the progress our industry has made in the adaptive space since our foundation's inception. We are humbled by the volume of participants and volunteers and incredibly thankful for the support of this year's sponsors."

"I am so honored to be accepting Runway of Dreams' Pioneer of Change Award on behalf of Sephora," said Corey Yribarren, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer at Sephora. "Diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the core of our company's values, and we are committed to creating meaningful change and long-term actions to ensure diversity is expected, self-expression is honored, and all are welcome and included. We are proud to be part of A Fashion Revolution Gala, to celebrate the wonderful work the Runway of Dreams Foundation is doing to create more inclusive opportunities in the fashion industry."

"It's an honor to receive such a prestigious award from Runway of Dreams and its founder Mindy Scheier, a pioneer in the adaptive industry," says Dave Stevens. "For a kid born with a disability, I had to beat the odds and defy stereotypes. This puts the cherry on top of my amazing story and shows that with goals and determination - one person can make an impact!"

Sponsors of the event include: Presenting Sponsor Kohl's, JCPenney, Stride Rite, Zappos Adaptive, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, SAP, Sephora and LVMH.

