Ruoyang He Killed in Rear-end Truck Accident in Frisco, TX

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, is deeply saddened by the tragic truck accident that occurred on March 26, 2024, at approximately 8:00 a.m. along U.S. Highway 380 in Frisco, TX. The incident resulted in the loss of 28-year-old Ruoyang He .

Details About the Frisco Truck Accident:

According to authorities, Ruoyang He was occupying an eastbound Ford Mustang, which was disabled due to a flat tire and was stopped with hazard lights activated on the south shoulder of the highway, west of Dallas Parkway when the accident occurred.

Officials indicate that, for reasons yet to be confirmed, the Mustang was rear-ended by an eastbound 18-wheeler with a flatbed trailer in tow. The collision caused the Mustang to be pushed off the right side of the shoulder. Subsequently, the 18-wheeler veered left across all three eastbound lanes of the highway and came to a stop in the center median with the back of the trailer partially blocking the left-most lane.

Ruoyang He incurred reportedly critical injuries as a result of the wreck and was transported to a local medical facility for immediate treatment. Sadly, despite medical efforts, he was ultimately unable to overcome the severity of his injuries and was declared deceased.

Currently, additional details pertaining to this incident are not available. The investigation is ongoing.

Related Reading: The Media Is Missing Serious Accidents: What Is to Be Done?

About Grossman Law Offices:

Grossman Law Offices is a Texas-based personal injury and wrongful death firm with a commitment to educating the public about road safety awareness. For more than 30 years, their firm has highlighted crashes that don't make the news.

For More Information:

For additional details about this incident or to learn more about Grossman Law Office's public outreach and educational initiatives, please visit our website at Grossman Law Offices or contact us at 866-513-3847 .

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.