Ruppert Landscape Enters Ohio Market with Acquisition of Five Seasons Landscape Management

LAYTONSVILLE, Md., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruppert Landscape, LLC ("Ruppert Landscape"), an industry-leading provider of commercial landscaping services, today announced the acquisition Columbus, Ohio-based Five Seasons Landscape Management ("Five Seasons"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Five Seasons provides best-in-class commercial landscaping and snow removal services and has a reputation for enduring client relationships and a people-centered culture. Five Seasons is led by Steve Woods and serves the Columbus market from an east and west branch. Steve partnered with Bill Leidecker at Five Seasons shortly after Bill founded the company in 1997. Steve Woods will join Ruppert Landscape as a partner and leader in the market.

This partnership aligns with Ruppert's strategy to partner with market leaders, marking the company's entry into Ohio and extending its footprint to 11 states and Washington, DC.

"We are pleased to enter the Ohio market with a team that operates at such a high level," said Phil Key, CEO of Ruppert Landscape. "The Five Seasons team brings tremendous experience, talent, and momentum, and we're excited about what we can accomplish together."

"I had long been aware of Ruppert's reputation as a people-first company, which gave me confidence our team would be well taken care of," said Steve Woods, co-owner of Five Seasons Landscape. "For nearly 30 years, Five Seasons has been built around our people, our customers, and doing things the right way. As we looked for a partner, it was essential to find a company that shared our culture and core values while bringing the resources and support to help us grow. Ruppert's commitment to training and safety, creating career opportunities for their team, and their vision for continued growth in Columbus and throughout Ohio made this partnership a natural fit."

About Ruppert Landscape

Founded as a family- and employee-owned company, Ruppert Landscape is a leading provider of commercial landscaping services. Headquartered in Laytonsville, Maryland, the company employs more than 3,400 team members serving customers from 56 branches throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeastern United States. Ruppert is known for its strong culture, commitment to employee development, exceptional customer service, and dedication to giving back to the communities it serves. For more information, please visit www.ruppertlandscape.com .

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com

Contact: Amy Snyder / (410) 591-9242

SOURCE Ruppert Landscape, LLC