Ruppert Landscape Enters Wilmington, North Carolina with Acquisition of Landscapes Unlimited

Extending NC Footprint to Meet Growing Market Demand

LAYTONSVILLE, Md., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruppert Landscape, LLC ("Ruppert Landscape"), an industry-leading provider of commercial landscaping services, today announced the acquisition of Wilmington-based Landscapes Unlimited ("Landscapes Unlimited"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded more than 25 years ago, Landscapes Unlimited has earned a strong reputation throughout the Wilmington region for high-quality work, enduring client relationships, and a people-centered culture. The company is led by founder and president Todd McCabe, who will join Ruppert Landscape as a partner and continue to play an active leadership role. The partnership further strengthens Ruppert's presence in the North Carolina market, complementing its existing operations in Apex, Charlotte, Durham, and Raleigh.

The acquisition of Landscapes Unlimited aligns with Ruppert's strategic plan to partner with market leaders and expand into new geographies. In December 2022, Ruppert Landscape partnered with San Francisco-based private equity firm Knox Lane to support and accelerate its growth objectives.

"Landscapes Unlimited represents the kind of company we look for—deeply rooted in its community, respected by its customers, and committed to its people," said Phil Key, CEO of Ruppert Landscape. "Todd is a best-in-class operator and has built a business with a strong foundation and focus that aligns naturally with Ruppert's. We couldn't have found a better partner to help us enter the Wilmington market."

Todd McCabe added, "From the beginning, our focus has been on doing great work, building trust with our clients, and creating opportunities for our team to grow. Joining Ruppert allows us to preserve that culture while gaining access to additional resources and support. I'm excited for what this next chapter will bring to our employees and our customers."

The acquisition is part of Ruppert Landscape's continued expansion across the Southeast, following recent growth in South Carolina, Florida, Virginia, and Tennessee through the acquisitions of Ocean Woods Landscaping, Lawnscapes, Greatscapes, and Enviro-Scapes. Ruppert Landscape now operates from 54 locations nationwide.

About Ruppert Landscape

Founded as a family- and employee-owned company, Ruppert Landscape is a leading provider of commercial landscaping services. Headquartered in Laytonsville, Maryland, the company employs more than 3,400 team members serving customers from 54 branches throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeastern United States. Ruppert is known for its strong culture, commitment to employee development, exceptional customer service, and dedication to giving back to the communities it serves. For more information, please visit www.ruppertlandscape.com .

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com .

Contact: Amy Snyder / (410) 591-9242

SOURCE Ruppert Landscape, LLC