Rural King Announces Launch of New Rural King Rewards VISA Credit Card with 5% back in Rewards

MATTOON, Ill., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural King, a leading farm and home store with locations throughout the Midwest and Southeast, announced today the launch of the Rural King Rewards VISA® credit card with the ability to earn up to 5% back in Rural King Rewards, plus a $20 sign up bonus upon credit approval.

Rural King is offering the no annual fee Rural King Rewards VISA to new and existing customers, along with the more than two million existing Rural King Rewards Members to deliver a more rewarding shopping experience. "Rural King is focused on improving our customer shopping experience by rewarding them with added value on everyday purchases" said Steve Barbarick, Rural King CEO. "The Rural King Rewards VISA will make it even easier for our customers to get additional value by simply purchasing items they want and need."

The Rural King Rewards VISA credit card lets cardmembers earn points on everyday purchases and will include additional special offers and benefits.

Rural King Rewards VISA credit card offers many benefits, including:

5% in rewards on Rural King and RK Gun purchases

3% in rewards on gas, grocery, fast food, and dining purchases

1% in rewards on all other purchases

$0 Annual Fee

Annual Fee $0 VISA Fraud Liability

VISA Liability 0% Promotional APR — Cardmembers pay 0% on purchases of $299 or more made in Rural King stores for the first six months. After the promotional period expires, a variable APR of 21.49% - 31.49% will apply based on creditworthiness.*

"The Rural King Rewards VISA is a significant step forward in offering our members additional benefits both for shopping at Rural King and in the community" said Phil Reiter, VP of Rural King Marketing. "We plan to continue to enhance the Rural King Rewards program over time to continue to add even more value for members, as the initial response to the program has been tremendous."

UMB Bank, based in Kansas City, Mo., is the issuer of credit card, which will bring substantial growth to UMB's consumer credit card portfolio. "We're excited about this partnership and the benefits it will bring Rural King cardholders," said Adam Cannon, senior vice president, group product manager at UMB. "This opportunity is also significant for the bank as it allows us to continue to grow and expand our customer base."

Cardmembers automatically receive a $5 reward for every 500 Points earned. Rewards are automatically issued as a Rural King merchandise e-certificate within 72 hours of meeting the qualifying point threshold for use on in-store purchases at Rural King.

Anyone can sign up for a Rural King Rewards VISA credit card at any of Rural King's 134 stores or online. Existing Rural King VISA cardholders do not need to reapply; they will automatically receive the Rural King Rewards VISA credit card and begin earning the enhanced rewards.

For additional information on the Rural King Rewards program, please visit www.ruralking.com/visa.

About Rural King, Inc.

Rural King, also known as RK Holdings, LLP, planted its roots as America's Farm and Home Store in Mattoon, Illinois in 1960. Since that time, Rural King has added over 100 stores in thirteen states. Specifically, we provide a broad range of essential goods, food, feed, seed and other farm and home necessities to the communities we serve throughout Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. We welcome and encourage everyone to enjoy our 50+ year tradition of offering free popcorn and coffee every time you visit our stores.

Contact Information:

Phil Reiter

Vice President, Marketing

(217) 234-5130 ext. 3531

*APRs: APR for Purchases: 21.49% to 31.49% based on your creditworthiness. This APR will vary with the market based on the prime rate. APR for Balance Transfers: 0% introductory APR for the first 12 billing cycles for balances transferred within 60 days from account opening. After the first 12 billing cycles, and for balance transfers made more than 60 days from account opening, 21.49 to 31.49% if your balance transfer is treated as a purchase, or 32.00% if your balance transfer is treated as a cash advance. Those APRs will vary based on the prime rate. APR for Cash Advances: 32.00% based on your creditworthiness. This APR will vary with the market based on the prime rate. APR for Purchases and Cash Advances will not exceed 32.00%. Fees: Minimum Interest Charge: If you are charged interest, the charge will be no less than $0.50. Annual Fee: None. Balance Transfers: Three percent (3%) of the amount of the balance transfer, with a $15 minimum and no maximum. Cash Advances: Three percent (3%) of the amount of the cash advance, with a $15 minimum and a $50 maximum. Foreign Transactions: Two percent (2%) of the U.S. dollar amount of each Cash Advance or Purchase. Issuer retains the right to change the rates and fees that apply to your account as permitted by applicable law. See the Important Cost Information about our Credit Card disclosure on the Rural King Rewards VISA® credit card application for more information.

Information about the costs of credit cards is accurate as of January 1, 2024. This information may have changed after that date. To find out what may have changed, call 855.368.0410 or send your request to UMB Card Services, P.O. Box 419734, Kansas City, Missouri 64141-6734.

Rules and restrictions apply. See Terms and Conditions for complete details. Subject to credit approval. Credit card are issued by UMB Bank, na.

SOURCE Rural King