Rural King Celebrates 150th Store Opening in Sebring, Florida, Honoring America's 250th Anniversary with Three-Day Grand Opening Event

MATTOON, Ill., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural King, a family-owned retailer dedicated to the rural lifestyle, announced the grand opening of its new store in Sebring, Florida, marking the company's 150th location nationwide. The milestone opening comes as the nation commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States, making the celebration a tribute to both Rural King's continued growth and the enduring spirit of rural America.

Courtesy of Rural King

Grand opening festivities will take place Friday, April 17, through Sunday, April 19, featuring family-friendly events, giveaways and in-store experiences throughout the weekend. Customers who sign up for Rural King Rewards in-store during the grand opening weekend will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of four $500 Rural King gift cards.

The celebration begins Friday, April 17, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a tasting event and a free tote bag giveaway for the first 150 customers. On Saturday, April 18, the store will host a Mall Family Fun Day featuring a petting zoo, food trucks and a free hat giveaway for the first 150 customers. The weekend concludes Sunday, April 19, with a Pets and Adoption Day that includes local adoption partners, a mobile pet wash and a free pet toy giveaway for the first 150 customers.

Serving rural America since 1960, Rural King has grown into a trusted resource for the communities it serves. The new Sebring location offers a convenient destination for farm and home essentials, including livestock and pet supplies, workwear, power equipment, tools, automotive products and seasonal merchandise.

"Opening our 150th store in Sebring is an incredible milestone for Rural King," said Rural King Chief Operating Officer Michael Ladd. "As our country celebrates 250 years, we are proud to continue investing in communities like Sebring that represent the heart of America. This store reflects our commitment to serving hardworking families with the products they depend on every day."

The Sebring store carries a range of trusted brands, including Purina, Carhartt, Ariat, Wrangler, Bad Boy Mowers, Husqvarna, Milwaukee, Smith & Wesson, Mobil 1 and Shell Rotella. Customers can shop across key categories such as livestock feed, pet care, apparel, power tools, outdoor equipment, automotive maintenance products and sporting goods.

For a full schedule of events and updates, visit Rural King's Facebook page.

As a community-oriented retailer, Rural King is committed to supporting local initiatives, including youth organizations like 4-H and FFA, and veterans and first responders through partnerships with organizations like the Gary Sinise Foundation. The company's commitment to fostering meaningful connections extends beyond its storefronts, embodying its core values of teamwork and integrity. For more information, visit Ruralking.com, RKguns.com or RKtractors.com.

About Rural King, Inc.

Rural King, also known as RK Holdings, LLP, planted its roots as America's Farm and Home Store in Mattoon, Illinois in 1960. Since that time, Rural King has grown to 150 stores in seventeen states. Rural King offers the lowest prices on a broad range of essential goods, food, feed, seed and other farm and home necessities to the communities we serve throughout Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. We welcome and encourage everyone to enjoy our longstanding tradition of offering free popcorn and coffee every time you visit our stores.

SOURCE Rural King