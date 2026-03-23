Rural King Opens New Store in Rome, Georgia, Expanding Access to Farm and Home Essentials in Northwest Georgia

MATTOON, Ill., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural King, a family-owned retailer dedicated to the rural lifestyle, announced the opening of its new store in Rome, Georgia, expanding access for customers across northwest Georgia.

Courtesy of Rural King

Grand opening festivities will take place Friday, March 27, through Sunday, March 29, featuring special offers throughout the store. New customers who enroll in RK Rewards in-store during grand opening weekend will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of four $500 Rural King gift cards. Customers can also enjoy a complimentary bottle of Rural King water during their visit.

Serving rural America since 1960, Rural King has become a trusted resource in the communities it serves. The new Rome location at 2770 Martha Berry Highway NE, Suite 600 offers a convenient destination for farm and home essentials, including livestock and pet supplies, workwear, power equipment, tools, automotive products and seasonal merchandise. The store also includes mobile and self-checkout options while maintaining the personal service customers expect.

"Opening our third Georgia store in Rome is an exciting milestone for Rural King," said Rural King Chief Operating Officer Michael Ladd. "Northwest Georgia has a strong agricultural heritage and a deep sense of community that aligns with who we are. We are proud to invest in Rome and provide a dependable source for the products our customers rely on every day."

The Rome store carries a range of trusted brands, including Purina, Carhartt, Ariat, Wrangler, Bad Boy Mowers, Husqvarna, Milwaukee, Smith & Wesson, Mobil 1 and Shell Rotella. Customers can shop across key categories such as livestock feed, pet care, apparel, power tools, outdoor equipment, automotive maintenance products and sporting goods.

As a community-oriented retailer, Rural King is committed to supporting local initiatives, including youth organizations like 4-H and FFA, and veterans and first responders through partnerships with organizations like the Gary Sinise Foundation. The company's commitment to fostering meaningful connections extends beyond its storefronts, embodying its core values of teamwork and integrity. For more information, visit Ruralking.com, RKguns.com or RKtractors.com.

About Rural King, Inc.

Rural King, also known as RK Holdings, LLP, planted its roots as America's Farm and Home Store in Mattoon, Illinois in 1960. Since that time, Rural King has grown to more than 140 stores in seventeen states. Rural King offers the lowest prices on a broad range of essential goods, food, feed, seed and other farm and home necessities to the communities we serve throughout Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. We welcome and encourage everyone to enjoy our longstanding tradition of offering free popcorn and coffee every time you visit our stores.

SOURCE Rural King