Rural King Celebrates Grand Opening of South Terre Haute Store

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural King , a family-owned retailer dedicated to the rural lifestyle, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest store in South Terre Haute, marking the second location serving the community. Grand opening festivities will be going on Friday, March 22 through Sunday, March 24, with Rudy Special deals and incredible prices on many items throughout the store. RK Rewards loyalty members will earn 2X points on qualifying purchases and are eligible to enter to win gift cards worth up to $1,000, all while enjoying a complimentary bottle of Rural King water during their shopping experience.

With a legacy spanning over six decades, Rural King has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of the communities they serve. The new South Terre Haute store embodies Rural King's vision for scalable growth while honoring its rich history of service. This location, situated at 4651 S US Highway 41, introduces innovative features designed to enhance the shopping experience for customers, including mobile and self-checkouts, while preserving the personal touch that defines Rural King's customer service.

"For 64 years, we've evolved while staying true to our roots," stated Steve Barbarick, CEO of Rural King. "Our new store in South Terre Haute is a testament to that, designed to support the local community, bringing our exceptional service, a broad product selection, and great prices to our friends and neighbors in a format we can continue to scale across the country. We hope customers will join us on this journey as we continue to evolve, innovate, and better serve them, one community at a time."

The South Terre Haute store boasts an expanded array of brands, including Carhartt, Blackstone, Green Egg, Ariat, Under Armour, Black Rifle Coffee Company, Walnut Creek Foods and Henry Rifles. With an emphasis on catering to diverse customer needs, the store offers an enhanced selection across categories such as clothing, sporting goods, consumables, pet supplies, livestock essentials, hardware, tools, and grilling essentials.

As a community-oriented retailer, Rural King remains steadfast in its support of local initiatives, including youth organizations like 4-H and FFA, as well as veterans and first responders through partnerships with organizations like the Gary Sinise Foundation. The company's commitment to fostering meaningful connections extends beyond its storefronts, embodying its core values of teamwork, integrity, and continuous improvement. For more information, visit https://www.ruralking.com.

About Rural King, Inc.

Rural King, also known as RK Holdings, LLP, planted its roots as America's Farm and Home Store in Mattoon, Illinois in 1960. Since that time, Rural King has grown to more than 100 stores in thirteen states. Specifically, we provide a broad range of essential goods, food, feed, seed and other farm and home necessities to the communities we serve throughout Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. We welcome and encourage everyone to enjoy our 50+ year tradition of offering free popcorn and coffee every time you visit our stores.

