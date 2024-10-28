Rural King Celebrates New Store Opening in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

MATTOON, Ill., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural King , a family-owned retailer dedicated to the rural lifestyle, is thrilled to announce that its newest store in Hopkinsville, KY is now open.

Grand opening festivities will take place from Friday, November 1 through Sunday, November 3, featuring Rudy Special deals and incredible prices on many items throughout the store. RK Rewards loyalty members will earn double points on qualifying purchases and can enter to win 100 $25 gift cards. Customers can also enjoy a complimentary bottle of Rural King water during their shopping experience.

With a legacy spanning over six decades, Rural King has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of the communities it serves. The new Hopkinsville store location, located at 4000 Ft. Campbell Blvd Unit 1, uses innovative features designed to enhance the shopping experience, including mobile and self-checkouts, while maintaining the personal touch that defines Rural King's customer service.

"Rural King is pleased to announce the opening of our new store in Hopkinsville, KY," said Steve Barbarick, CEO of Rural King. "Rural King strives to provide quality products at great prices while delivering an extraordinary customer experience that fosters lifelong loyalty. We are dedicated to supporting the rural lifestyle and are genuinely excited to become an integral part of this vibrant community. Thank you for welcoming us—we look forward to serving you and exceeding your expectations every day!"

The Hopkinsville store boasts various brands, including Carhartt, Blackstone, Green Egg, Ariat, Under Armour, Black Rifle Coffee Company, Walnut Creek Foods and Henry Rifles. Focusing on serving diverse customer needs, Rural King offers products for livestock, pets, birds, automotive needs, power equipment, power tools, grilling, food and snacks, and cleaning products. As the seasons change, customers can find heating and cooling items, outdoor patio décor, pools, toys, home décor, and sporting goods.

As a community-oriented retailer, Rural King is committed to supporting local initiatives, including youth organizations like 4-H and FFA, and veterans and first responders through partnerships with organizations like the Gary Sinise Foundation. The company's commitment to fostering meaningful connections extends beyond its storefronts, embodying its core values of teamwork, integrity, and continuous improvement. For more information, visit Ruralking.com , RKguns.com or RKtractors.com .

About Rural King, Inc.

Rural King, also known as RK Holdings, LLP, planted its roots as America's Farm and Home Store in Mattoon, Illinois in 1960. Since that time, Rural King has grown to more than 130 stores in fourteen states. Specifically, we provide a broad range of essential goods, food, feed, seed and other farm and home necessities to the communities we serve throughout Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. We welcome and encourage everyone to enjoy our 50+ year tradition of offering free popcorn and coffee every time you visit our stores.

SOURCE Rural King