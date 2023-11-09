Rural Mutual Named One of the Best Places to Work in Madison

Rural Mutual Insurance Company

09 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Mutual Insurance is proud to be named to Madison Magazine's 2023 list of Best Places to Work. The only way to be named to this list is by a vote of confidence from its employees in the form of an anonymous survey.

The Best Places to Work survey was done by an independent third party, Quantum Workplace, utilizing 10 key factors: team effectiveness, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, manager effectiveness, compensation, benefits, individual contribution, trust in co-workers, job satisfaction and retention.

Mark Schuster, vice president of organizational development, believes the way employees are treated directly affects customer satisfaction. That's one of the many reasons employees are so highly regarded. Schuster says that just like the farmers, business owners and families Rural Mutual insures, its employees are hardworking and committed to doing the right thing.

"Rural Mutual employees take pride in being the top writer of farm insurance in the state," said Michael Lubahn, director of marketing and brokerage services. "When you think of a farmer's characteristics, you think about words like ethical and hardworking. Our employees mirror those values."

Schuster says Rural believes in work-life balance and fosters a people-focused culture. "We know our employees have family and personal obligations and we value a balance that allows them to do both," he said. "Our company values transparency. We review results with our employees on a regular basis, so there are no real surprises."

Rural Mutual offers its employees a competitive wage and benefits package, and also hosts employee happy hours, sporting events, food trucks and paid time off to volunteer at local charities.

"Just being nominated for the Best Places to Work award is amazing by itself, since an employee must nominate the company," Lubahn said. "But to win this award, you really have to earn it."

Rural Mutual Insurance Company has been protecting Wisconsin for 89 years. As a Ward's 50® company, Rural Mutual provides a full line of insurance products exclusively to families, businesses and farms in Wisconsin. The company is headquartered in Madison and has 150 agents across the state. For more information, visit RuralMutual.com.

SOURCE Rural Mutual Insurance Company

