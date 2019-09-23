Rush and Chicago Design Network Team Up to Expand Vision for Patient-Focused Healthcare for Road Home Program

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Road Home Program at Rush will have its ribbon cutting today. The event marks the completion of Road Home's latest space at 325 S. Paulina St. designed by architecture firm Chicago Design Network.

Road Home Program Suite Lobby Intensive Outpatient Program Greeting Area

"Chicago Design Network went above and beyond Rush's expectations with their level of detail in design," Rush University Medical Center Project Manager Liz Ott said. "From the space plan to the final finishes, their entire team was dedicated to the mission of the project from start to finish. The firm created a warm and comfortable space where patients can feel safe in the home-like environment, and care providers can offer meaningful treatment in a combination of private and group therapy spaces."

The Road Home Program at Rush is a non-profit organization that helps veterans face the challenges of life after deployment, offering aid regardless of discharge status or ability to pay. Established in February 2014, their Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) has helped treat over 1,000 veterans. Researchers at Rush found that Road Home's three-week IOP program reduced the number of patients reporting PTSD and depression symptoms by 50 percent. The program receives funding from the Warrior Project and Warrior Care Network.

"As a part of the Warrior Care Network, Road Home needed a space that's warm, safe and inviting," Road Home Program Executive Director William Beiersdorf said. "We are thankful that Chicago Design Network was able to help us lay out and develop great ideas and bring them to life. For veterans, half the battle is deciding to participate in the program. We now have a wonderful community space that veterans and their families love. We really appreciate everyone's thoughtfulness in helping bring the center to life."

Chicago Design Network began its partnership with the Road Home Program in 2013. The spaces embody Rush's vision for leading innovative, patient-focused health care. By working closely with Road Home personnel, the firm creates spaces tailored to the needs of veterans and staff.

"Working on Road Home projects has been a humbling experience," Chicago Design Network Principal Deborah Winchester said. "The staff is devoted to helping veterans from all over the country, so we want to make sure that same level of passion and dedication is reflected in each space. We draw inspiration from nature to create comfortable, flexible spaces for veterans, their families and staff to feel at ease throughout their time in each space."

Chicago Design Network:

Chicago Design Network is an architecture and interior design firm located in the West Loop of Chicago, IL. Founded in 1985, our firm is committed to the seamless integration of sustainable project design and the business environment. By engaging our clients as creative partners throughout the entire design process, we deliver tailored solutions that maximize client satisfaction worldwide. See our work here.

Media Contact:

Leana Lares

O 312.491.3060 ext. 084

E 223394@email4pr.com

@ chicagodesignnetwork

SOURCE Chicago Design Network

Related Links

https://chicagodesignnetwork.com

