Rush Enterprises joins Universal Technical Institute division's early employment program

Selected diesel students at 10 campuses in six states can gain work experience while in school

PHOENIX, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI) , the transportation, skilled trades and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc., today announced that Rush Enterprises has joined the early employment program at the following campuses: UTI-Austin (Texas), UTI-Avondale (Ariz.), UTI-Dallas, UTI-Houston, UTI-Lisle (Ill.), UTI-Long Beach (Calif.), UTI-Miramar (Fla.), UTI-Orlando (Fla.), UTI-Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.), and NASCAR Technical Institute (N.C.).

As part of the program, participating employers may offer 20 to 30 hours of paid work experience, consideration for full-time employment, and reimbursement for education-related expenses after graduation. Eligibility requirements and conditions are established by participating employers and are between the employer and the student. More than 125 employers currently participate in the program.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. operates North America's largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships, Rush Truck Centers, and other related businesses, including Rush Truck Leasing and Custom Vehicle Solutions. Rush Enterprises has over 200 locations in 22 states and Ontario, Canada.

The agreement allows diesel students in six states who are selected by Rush Enterprises and enrolled in UTI's 48-week Diesel Technician Training program to work 20-30 paid hours weekly. Students who join Rush Enterprises full-time after graduation can participate in their tuition reimbursement program, which offers assistance with educational loans up to $30,000. In addition, Rush provides original equipment manufacturer training and wage increases for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)-certified technicians, tool assistance loans, referral bonuses, and other benefits. Service technicians also have the opportunity to compete in the company's annual Tech Skills Rodeo and win valuable prizes for knowledge-based and hands-on competitions.

"We continue to expand this program because it is a win-win for both our students and the employers who participate," stated UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. "Opportunities like these help companies like Rush Enterprises build a talent pipeline while the students they select benefit from valuable industry work experience in their chosen career fields."

"We are proud to partner with Universal Technical Institute on their early employment program and welcome those graduates who join Rush Enterprises after graduation," said W.M. 'Rusty' Rush, chairman, chief executive officer, and president of Rush Enterprises, Inc.

Rush continued, "We are focused on hiring, developing, and retaining the very best service technicians in our industry, and this program gives technicians valuable on-the-job experience to complement their education."

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. is comprised of two divisions: the UTI division and Concorde Career Colleges. The UTI division operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

About Rush Enterprises, Inc.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, with more than 150 locations in 22 states and Ontario, Canada. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs — from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires. For more information, please visit rushtruckcenters.com and rushenterprises.com, on X @rushtruckcenter and Facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

