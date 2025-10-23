RushMyPassport and Ship&Play Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Exclusive Travel Benefits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RushMyPassport, the leading provider of expedited U.S. passport and travel visa services, today announced a strategic partnership with Ship&Play, the trusted leader in luxury luggage shipping and the team behind ShipSticks — the leading name in golf club and sports equipment shipping. The collaboration enhances the travel experience for customers of both companies by offering greater convenience, streamlined service, and exclusive savings.

Under the partnership, Ship&Play customers will receive exclusive savings on RushMyPassport's expedited passport and visa processing services, ensuring they can secure essential travel documents quickly and reliably. In return, RushMyPassport customers will enjoy a 25% discount on their first Ship&Play shipment and 15% off all subsequent shipments, helping them to travel without baggage, so they can focus on the moments that matter.

"At RushMyPassport, our focus has always been on simplifying the travel experience," said Charlie Cobb, Chief Operating Officer at Expedited Travel, the parent company of RushMyPassport. "Partnering with Ship&Play allows us to extend that mission by pairing fast, secure passport and visa solutions with the convenience of hassle-free gear and luggage shipping. Together, we're removing barriers to travel so our customers can focus on the journey ahead."

"Our partnership with RushMyPassport represents a shared commitment to helping people overcome some of travel's biggest pain points" said Jonathan Marsico, CEO of Ship&Play. "Whether it's a family vacation, a business trip, or your next golf getaway, this collaboration makes it easier than ever to travel without the stress."

The partnership underscores both companies' dedication to innovation and customer service within the travel industry. While the collaboration delivers mutual benefits to both organizations, the real winners are the travelers—who will now enjoy enhanced savings, simplicity, and confidence every time they travel.

For more information about RushMyPassport's expedited passport and visa services for Ship&Play customers, visit ShipPlay.RushMyPassport.com . To learn more about Ship&Play's shipping solutions and exclusive benefits for RushMyPassport customers, visit ShipPlay.com/RushMyPassport .

About RushMyPassport

RushMyPassport is the reputable leader of expedited passport and travel document services, helping individuals navigate and streamline the complexities of application processes. By leveraging smart-form technology and highly trained passport and visa specialists, RushMyPassport has become the #1 most trusted online travel document expediting service. With a commitment to helping travelers get where they want to go, the organization has helped countless individuals obtain their vital travel documents quickly and without hassle. Learn more at RushMyPassport.com .

About Expedited Travel

As a leader in the travel document services, Expedited Travel operates through its brands RushMyPassport, G3 Global Services, Passport Photo Creator, RushMyPhoto, and govWorks. Collectively, these brands cover the entire spectrum of the travel document industry, from retail passports and visa services to corporate travel, document authentication, passport photos, and more. As a Registered Courier Company with the U.S. Department of State, Expedited Travel helps improve the customer experience by assisting individual and corporate travelers navigate application processes. For more information, please visit ExpeditedTravel.com .

About Ship&Play

Founded in 2011 with the brand ShipSticks, the Ship&Play family of brands focuses on offering a concierge experience for travelers, alleviating the need to travel with the burden of bulky luggage, and expensive, damage-prone gear like golf clubs, skis, snowboards, bikes and more onto airplanes.

