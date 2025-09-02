RushMyPassport Marks "Passport Awareness Month" with Tips and Tools to Help International Travelers Stay Travel-Ready

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Passport Awareness Month, a time dedicated to reminding travelers of the importance of keeping their travel documents current and understanding the rules, requirements, and timelines involved in international travel.

Passport Awareness Month was created to help travelers avoid the stress, delays, and missed trips that can come from expired or missing travel documents. Processing times for U.S. passports can vary greatly depending on the season and demand, which can lead to significant travel disruptions and financial losses for travelers. Additionally, different passport types require distinct application forms, steps, and various requirements which travelers need be aware of and adhere to.

Since 2006, RushMyPassport has been helping travelers navigate and streamline the often-complicated application process by ensuring travelers have fast, convenient access to the tools and information they need to remain travel ready. The organization also provides intuitive, user-friendly online application technology coupled with expert guidance and support to ensure travelers complete their required forms correctly, helping avoid costly delays and potential travel disruptions.

"Many people don't realize their passport is expired—or about to expire—until it's too late," said Charlie Cobb, Chief Operating Officer at Expedited Travel, the parent company of RushMyPassport. "Passport Awareness Month is the perfect reminder to check your passport now, not the week before your trip. Our team is here to make the application process fast, easy, and stress-free for travelers; regardless of passport type or how fast a customer may need their vital documents."

Through its relationship with the U.S. Department of State's as a Registered Courier Company, RushMyPassport provides secure, user-friendly technology and personalized support to help travelers correctly prepare their completed applications for submission to the U.S. Department of State. In doing so, the organization supports all passport types (new, renewal, child, name change, lost, stolen or damaged passports), and helps facilitate the timely delivery of accurately completed documents.

To further celebrate Passport Awareness Month this September, RushMyPassport is offering travelers 10% off expedited service fees on all passport types until September 30, 2025. Travelers can take advantage of this special discount by entering promo code SEPT10 at checkout.

For more information or to start your passport application today, visit www.RushMyPassport.com .

About RushMyPassport

RushMyPassport is the reputable leader of expedited passport and travel document services, helping individuals navigate and streamline the complexities of application processes. By leveraging smart-form technology and highly trained passport and visa specialists, RushMyPassport has become the most trusted online travel document expediting service. With a commitment to helping travelers get where they want to go, the organization has helped countless individuals obtain their vital travel documents quickly and without hassle. Learn more at RushMyPassport.com.

About Expedited Travel

As a leader in the travel document services, Expedited Travel operates through its brands RushMyPassport, G3 Global Services, Passport Photo Creator, RushMyPhoto, and govWorks. Collectively, these brands cover the entire spectrum of the travel document industry, from retail passports and visa services to corporate travel, document authentication, passport photos, and more. As a Registered Courier Company with the U.,S. Department of State, Expedited Travel helps improve the customer experience by assisting individual and corporate travelers navigate application processes. For more information, please visit ExpeditedTravel.com.

