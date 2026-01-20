RUSSEL METALS 2025 YEAR END AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

News provided by

Russel Metals Inc.

Jan 20, 2026, 14:00 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The Company's results for the 2025 year end and fourth quarter will be issued by press release on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, after the close of business at 5:00 p.m. ET.

An Investor Conference Call will be hosted by Martin L. Juravsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and John G. Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the results.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/4pTmxh1 to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator. Dial-in telephone numbers for the call are 1-416-945-7677 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-699-1199 (U.S. and Canada). Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure that you get a line.

A replay of the call will be available at 1-289-819-1450 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-660-6345 (U.S. and Canada) until midnight, Thursday, February 26, 2026. You will be required to enter pass code 88751# in order to access the call.

If you would like to unsubscribe from receiving notices of our Investor Quarterly Conference Calls, you may do so by emailing [email protected]; or by calling our Investor Relations Line: 905-816-5178.

If you have any additional questions, please contact our Investor Relations Department at [email protected] or 905-816-5178.

Web site: www.russelmetals.com 

SOURCE Russel Metals Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

RUSSEL METALS CLOSES ACQUISITION OF SEVEN SERVICE CENTERS FROM KLOECKNER

RUSSEL METALS CLOSES ACQUISITION OF SEVEN SERVICE CENTERS FROM KLOECKNER

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (TSX: RUS) announces that it has closed its acquisition of seven service centers in the US...
RUSSEL METALS ANNOUNCES 2025 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

RUSSEL METALS ANNOUNCES 2025 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (TSX: RUS) announces financial results for three months ended September 30, 2025. Revenues of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics