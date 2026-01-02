RUSSEL METALS CLOSES ACQUISITION OF SEVEN SERVICE CENTERS FROM KLOECKNER

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (TSX: RUS) announces that it has closed its acquisition of seven service centers in the US from Kloeckner Metals Corporation ("Kloeckner") for US$102 million, subject to normal-course working capital adjustments. The seven metals service centers are located in Dubuque (Iowa), Charlotte (North Carolina), Suwanee (Georgia), Houston (Texas), Austin (Texas), Jacksonville (Florida) and Pompano Beach (Florida).

John Reid, President and CEO of Russel Metals commented, "We look forward to expanding our US footprint in key geographic areas. We welcome the Kloeckner employees to the Russel family."

About Russel Metals Inc.

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America with a growing focus on value-added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals. Its energy field stores carry a specialized product line focused on the needs of energy industry customers. Its steel distributors operations act as master distributors selling steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers mainly on an "as is" basis.

