Russel Metals Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Voting Results

Withheld Alain Benedetti 35,153,482 99.69% 109,892 0.31% John M. Clark 33,753,881 95.72% 1,509,493 4.28% James F. Dinning 33,904,117 96.15% 1,359,257 3.85% Brian R. Hedges 35,124,781 99.61% 138,593 0.39% Barbara S. Jeremiah 35,090,259 99.51% 173,115 0.49% Alice D. Laberge 34,892,501 98.95% 370,873 1.05% William M.O'Reilly 34,891,088 98.94% 372,286 1.06% John G. Reid 35,165,119 99.72% 98,255 0.28% Annie Thabet 35,163,100 99.72% 100,274 0.28% John R. Tulloch 35,156,196 99.70% 107,178 0.30%

The Company's advisory "say on pay" resolution was overwhelmingly approved with 95.08% of the votes cast in favour of the resolution. In addition the resolution appointing Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved.



About Russel Metals

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution and processing companies in North America. It carries on business in three metals distribution segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors, under various names including Russel Metals, A.J. Forsyth, Acier Leroux, Acier Loubier, Alberta Industrial Metals, Apex Distribution, Apex Monarch, Apex Remington, Apex Western Fiberglass, Arrow Steel Processors, B&T Steel, Baldwin International, Color Steels, Comco Pipe and Supply, Couleur Aciers, DuBose Steel, Fedmet Tubulars, JMS Russel Metals, Leroux Steel, McCabe Steel, Mégantic Métal, Métaux Russel, Métaux Russel Produits Spécialisés, Milspec, Norton Metals, Pemco Steel, Pioneer Pipe, Russel Metals Processing, Russel Metals Specialty Products, Russel Metals Williams Bahcall, Spartan Energy Tubulars, Sunbelt Group, Triumph Tubular & Supply, Wirth Steel and York-Ennis.

