Russel Metals Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Voting Results

Russel Metals Inc.

17:01 ET

TORONTO, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS - TSX) announced voting results from its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 2, 2018.  A total of 35,473,135 common shares were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy, representing 57.25% of the 61,965,644 issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date on March 20, 2018.

Shareholders voted in favour of the election of each nominee director by a substantial majority as follows:


Nominee


Votes For


Percentage For

Votes
Withheld

Percentage
Withheld

Alain Benedetti

35,153,482

99.69%

109,892

0.31%

John M. Clark

33,753,881

95.72%

1,509,493

4.28%

James F. Dinning

33,904,117

96.15%

1,359,257

3.85%

Brian R. Hedges

35,124,781

99.61%

138,593

0.39%

Barbara S. Jeremiah

35,090,259

99.51%

173,115

0.49%

Alice D. Laberge

34,892,501

98.95%

370,873

1.05%

William M.O'Reilly

34,891,088

98.94%

372,286

1.06%

John G. Reid

35,165,119

99.72%

98,255

0.28%

Annie Thabet

35,163,100

99.72%

100,274

0.28%

John R. Tulloch

35,156,196

99.70%

107,178

0.30%

The Company's advisory "say on pay" resolution was overwhelmingly approved with 95.08% of the votes cast in favour of the resolution.  In addition the resolution appointing Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved.

About Russel Metals
Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution and processing companies in North America.  It carries on business in three metals distribution segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors, under various names including Russel Metals, A.J. Forsyth, Acier Leroux, Acier Loubier, Alberta Industrial Metals, Apex Distribution, Apex Monarch, Apex Remington, Apex Western Fiberglass, Arrow Steel Processors, B&T Steel, Baldwin International, Color Steels, Comco Pipe and Supply, Couleur Aciers, DuBose Steel, Fedmet Tubulars, JMS Russel Metals, Leroux Steel, McCabe Steel, Mégantic Métal, Métaux Russel, Métaux Russel Produits Spécialisés, Milspec, Norton Metals, Pemco Steel, Pioneer Pipe, Russel Metals Processing, Russel Metals Specialty Products, Russel Metals Williams Bahcall, Spartan Energy Tubulars, Sunbelt Group, Triumph Tubular & Supply, Wirth Steel and York-Ennis.

