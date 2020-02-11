Russel Metals Announces 2019 Annual & Fourth Quarter Results

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS - TSX) announces financial results for the 2019 fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2019.



Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018









Revenues $ 837 $ 1,115 $ 3,676 $ 4,165 EBIT1 2 71 146 331 Net Income (Loss) (7) 46 77 219 Earnings (Loss) per share (0.11) 0.74 1.23 3.53 Free Cash Flow per share1 0.04 0.98 2.20 4.84 Dividends Paid per common share 0.38 0.38 1.52 1.52

All amounts are reported in millions of Canadian dollars except per share figures, which are in Canadian dollars.

1 EBIT and Free Cash Flow per share are non-GAAP measures. EBIT represents earnings before interest, finance expense and taxes. Free cash flow per share represents cash from operating activities before change in working capital less capital expenditures divided by average shares outstanding for the period. Our Management's Discussion and Analysis includes additional information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, under the headings "Non-GAAP Measures", "EBIT and EBITDA", and "Free Cash Flow".

For the year ended December 31, 2019, we generated net income of $77 million or $1.23 per share on revenues of $3.7 billion compared to net income of $219 million or $3.53 per share on revenues of $4.2 billion for the year ended December 31, 2018. For the 2019 fourth quarter we recorded a loss of $7 million or $0.11 per share on revenues of $0.8 billion. These results compare to net income of $46 million or $0.74 per share in the 2018 fourth quarter.

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, we recorded inventory provisions in our energy products and steel distributor segments related to the deterioration of the line pipe and OCTG market as a result of lower rig counts. In addition, the 2019 fourth quarter included charges relating to the October 1, 2019 City Pipe acquisition for fair value accounting on inventory and acquisition expenses.



EBIT $ 2 $ 71 $ 146 $ 331 Inventory Provision 18 - 24 - City Pipe Acquisition 6 - 6 - Adjusted EBIT2 26 71 176 331 Adjusted Net Income 11 46 99 219 Adjusted Earnings per share 0.19 0.74 1.59 3.53

All amounts are reported in millions of Canadian dollars except per share figures, which are in Canadian dollars.

2 Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per share are non-GAAP measures and include adjustments for non-recurring items; inventory provisions and acquisition related charges. Our Management's Discussion and Analysis includes additional information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, under the headings "Non-GAAP Measures", "Overview", and "EBIT and EBITDA".

Revenues in our metals service centers decreased 21% to $412 million for the quarter compared to the same period in 2018 due to lower tons shipped and selling price per ton. Tons shipped decreased 7% and average selling price decreased 15% from the average selling price compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross margins were 18.8% compared to 20.9% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating profits of $9 million were 69% lower than the $28 million reported in the same quarter in 2018.

Revenues in our energy products segment decreased 21% to $343 million compared to $432 million in the 2018 fourth quarter due to a non-recurring line pipe project in 2018 and demand reductions. Gross margin as a percentage of revenues decreased to 11.4% compared to 17.8% in the same quarter last year caused in part by inventory provisions of $14 million. We recorded one-time costs of $6 million relating to the accounting for inventories and acquisition expenses on our City Pipe acquisition. Excluding these costs, our City Pipe acquisition was accretive to earnings in the fourth quarter. Our energy products segment had an operating loss of $2 million compared to an operating profit of $33 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenues in our steel distributors segment decreased by 49% to $81 million compared to $157 million in the 2018 fourth quarter due to lower steel prices and reduced demand in our U.S. operation. Gross margins as a percentage of revenues were 3.6% compared to 13.3% due to a $4 million inventory provision in our U.S. steel distributor operation. Our steel distributors segment reported an operating loss of $3 million compared to an operating profit of $11 million in the 2018 fourth quarter.

Mr. John G. Reid, President and CEO, commented, "During 2019, our operations turned in a solid performance, in what proved to a be a challenging year where trade actions that had dramatically increased steel prices in 2018 were reversed in mid-2019 leading to selling prices that were lower than in 2017. Certain of our operations had stellar years, particularly Wirth Steel, Comco Pipe and Color Steels who reported stronger results than 2018. During the year, we emphasized working capital management and generated $250 million in cash from operating activities. Looking forward to 2020, there has been a modest increase in pricing and consistent demand."

Mr. Reid continued, "In the fourth quarter of 2019 we completed the acquisition of City Pipe consistent with our strategy to grow our oilfield store operations. City Pipe and Apex Remington have merged to form Elite Supply Partners. We expect Elite Supply Partners to have revenues in excess of $300 million in 2020 and look forward to the success and growth of the combined operation."

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per common share payable March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2020.

The Company will be holding an Investor Conference Call on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET to review its 2019 fourth quarter results. The dial-in telephone numbers for the call are 416-764-8688 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-390-0546 (U.S. and Canada). Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure that you get a line.

A replay of the call will be available at 416-764-8677 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-390-0541 (U.S. and Canada) until midnight, Wednesday, February 26, 2020. You will be required to enter pass code 655362# to access the call.

Additional supplemental financial information is available in our investor conference call package located on our website at www.russelmetals.com.

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America. It carries on business in three metals distribution segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors, under various names including Russel Metals, A.J. Forsyth, Acier Leroux, Acier Wirth, Alberta Industrial Metals, Apex Distribution, Apex Monarch, Apex Valve Services, Apex Western Fiberglass, Arrow Steel Processors, B&T Steel, Baldwin International, Color Steels, Comco Pipe & Supply, Couleur Aciers, DuBose Steel, Elite Supply Partners, Fedmet Tubulars, JMS Russel Metals, Leroux Steel, Mégantic Métal, Métaux Russel, Métaux Russel Produits Spécialisés, Milspec, Norton Metals, Pemco Steel, Pioneer Pipe, Russel Metals Processing, Russel Metals Specialty Products, Russel Metals Williams Bahcall, Spartan Energy Tubulars, Sunbelt Group, Triumph Tubular & Supply, Wirth Steel and York-Ennis.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements as to our future capital expenditures, our outlook, the availability of future financing and our ability to pay dividends. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us, inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the factors described below.

We are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which could have a material adverse effect on our future profitability and financial position, including the risks and uncertainties listed below, which are important factors in our business and the metals distribution industry. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the volatility in metal prices; volatility in oil and natural gas prices; cyclicality of the metals industry; decreased capital expenditures in the energy industry; climate change; product claims; significant competition; sources of metals supply; manufacturers selling directly; material substitution; credit risks; currency exchange risk; restrictive debt covenants; non-cash asset impairments; the unexpected loss of key individuals; decentralized operating structure; future acquisitions; the failure of our key computer-based systems, labour disruptions; litigious environment; environmental liabilities; carbon emissions; health and safety laws and regulations; and common share risks.

While we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and our forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we do not assume any obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements including as a result of the risk factors described above and under the heading "Risk" in our MD&A and under the heading "Risk Management and Risks Affecting Our Business" in our most recent Annual Information Form and as otherwise disclosed in our filings with securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)







Quarters ended Years ended

December 31 December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 837.4 $ 1,115.4 $ 3,675.9 $ 4,165.0 Cost of materials 715.4 905.2 3,035.9 3,280.4 Employee expenses 70.3 80.1 295.9 335.1 Other operating expenses 49.4 58.7 197.8 215.3 Asset impairment - - - 3.3 Earnings before interest, finance expense







and provision for income taxes 2.3 71.4 146.3 330.9 Interest expense 9.9 8.4 40.9 31.6 Other finance expense - - - 1.2 Earnings (loss) before provision for income taxes (7.6) 63.0 105.4 298.1 Provision for income taxes 1.0 16.8 28.8 79.1 Net earnings (loss) for the period $ (6.6) $ 46.2 $ 76.6 $ 219.0 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.11) $ 0.74 $ 1.23 $ 3.53 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.11) $ 0.74 $ 1.23 $ 3.53

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)







Quarters ended Years ended

December 31 December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net earnings (loss) for the period $ (6.6) $ 46.2 $ 76.6 $ 219.0 Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that may be reclassified to earnings







Unrealized foreign exchange gains (losses) on







translation of foreign operations (10.6) 29.7 (27.8) 44.8 Items that may not be reclassified to earnings







Actuarial gains (losses) on pension and similar







obligations, net of taxes 1.9 (6.1) (0.1) 3.4 Other comprehensive income (loss) (8.7) 23.6 (27.9) 48.2 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (15.3) $ 69.8 $ 48.7 $ 267.2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION







December 31 December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents $ 16.0 $ 124.3 Accounts receivable 458.1 567.5 Inventories 883.6 1,052.5 Prepaids and other 18.1 14.1 Income taxes receivable 18.9 5.2

1,394.7 1,763.6





Property, Plant and Equipment 288.9 268.9 Right-of-use Assets 90.1 - Deferred Income Tax Assets 4.8 4.2 Pension and Benefits 5.4 3.1 Financial and Other Assets 4.0 4.4 Goodwill and Intangibles 137.0 86.2

$ 1,924.9 $ 2,130.4 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current



Bank indebtedness $ 62.1 $ 128.5 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 326.4 494.7 Short-term lease obligations 17.1 - Income taxes payable 0.3 21.5

405.9 644.7





Long-Term Debt 444.8 443.6 Pensions and Benefits 10.4 8.9 Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 13.2 20.1 Long-term Lease Obligations 94.4 - Provisions and Other Non-Current Liabilities 11.6 8.2

980.3 1,125.5 Shareholders' Equity



Common shares 543.7 542.1 Retained earnings 284.5 318.6 Contributed surplus 15.7 15.7 Accumulated other comprehensive income 100.7 128.5 Total Shareholders' Equity 944.6 1,004.9 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,924.9 $ 2,130.4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW







Quarters ended Years ended

December 31 December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities







Net earnings (loss) for the period $ (6.6) $ 46.2 $ 76.6 $ 219.0 Depreciation and amortization 15.3 9.6 56.7 35.7 Provision for income taxes (1.0) 16.8 28.8 79.1 Interest expense 9.9 8.4 40.9 31.6 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment (0.1) (0.1) (0.5) 2.8 Share-based compensation 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.5 Difference between pension expense and amount funded (0.2) (0.3) (0.9) (1.6) Debt accretion, amortization and other 0.3 0.2 1.2 1.0 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - - 1.2 Interest paid, including interest on lease obligations (4.1) (10.2) (31.6) (27.9) Cash from operating activities before non-cash working capital 13.6 70.7 171.5 341.4 Changes in non-cash working capital items







Accounts receivable 62.2 99.5 121.1 (101.0) Inventories 122.6 (8.4) 202.5 (195.5) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (49.2) (36.0) (175.7) 117.7 Other (2.9) (0.8) (3.8) 3.2 Change in non-cash working capital 132.7 54.3 144.1 (175.6) Income tax paid, net (5.2) (13.7) (65.9) (77.9) Cash from operating activities 141.1 111.3 249.7 87.9 Financing activities







Decrease in bank borrowings (73.1) (38.6) (66.3) (79.3) Issue of common shares - 0.3 1.3 4.7 Dividends on common shares (23.7) (23.6) (94.5) (94.3) Issuance of long-term debt - - - 146.0 Lease obligations (4.3) - (17.2) - Deferred financing costs - - - (1.1) Cash used in financing activities (101.1) (61.9) (176.7) (24.0) Investing activities







Purchase of property, plant and equipment (11.2) (10.1) (34.8) (41.3) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 0.5 1.0 1.4 2.4 Payment of contingent consideration - - - (4.5) Purchase of business (139.4) - (139.4) (36.8) Cash used in investing activities (150.1) (9.1) (172.8) (80.2) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (2.5) 10.7 (8.5) 14.8 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (112.6) 51.0 (108.3) (1.5) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 128.6 73.3 124.3 125.8 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year $ 16.0 $ 124.3 $ 16.0 $ 124.3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY



















Accumulated









Other



Common Retained Contributed Comprehensive

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Shares Earnings Surplus Income Total Balance, January 1, 2019 $ 542.1 $ 318.6 $ 15.7 $ 128.5 $ 1,004.9 Payment of dividends - (94.5) - - (94.5) Change in accounting policy - (16.1) - - (16.1) Net income for the year - 76.6 - - 76.6 Other comprehensive loss for the year - - - (27.9) (27.9) Recognition of share-based compensation - - 0.3 - 0.3 Share options exercised 1.6 - (0.3) - 1.3 Transfer of net actuarial losses on defined benefit plans - (0.1) - 0.1 - Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 543.7 $ 284.5 $ 15.7 $ 100.7 $ 944.6









Accumulated









Other



Common Retained Contributed Comprehensive

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Shares Earnings Surplus Income Total Balance, January 1, 2018 $ 536.6 $ 190.5 $ 16.0 $ 83.7 $ 826.8 Payment of dividends - (94.3) - - (94.3) Net income for the year - 219.0 - - 219.0 Other comprehensive income for the year - - - 48.2 48.2 Recognition of share-based compensation - - 0.5 - 0.5 Share options exercised 5.5 - (0.8) - 4.7 Transfer of net actuarial gains on defined benefit plans - 3.4 - (3.4) - Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 542.1 $ 318.6 $ 15.7 $ 128.5 $ 1,004.9

