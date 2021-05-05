Russel Metals Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (TSX: RUS) announces voting results from its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2021. A total of 28,965,917 common shares were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy, representing 46.50% of the 62,295,441 issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date on March 19, 2021.

Shareholders voted in favour of the election of each nominee director as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percentage For Votes Withheld Percentage

Withheld Linh J. Austin 28,460,870 99.44% 159,436 0.56% John M. Clark 27,917,032 97.54% 703,274 2.46% James F. Dinning 27,517,222 96.15% 1,103,084 3.85% Brian R. Hedges 28,083,382 98.12% 536,924 1.88% Cynthia Johnston 28,494,596 99.56% 125,710 0.44% Alice D. Laberge 27,599,722 96.43% 1,020,584 3.57% William M. O'Reilly 27,655,242 96.63% 965,064 3.37% Roger D. Paiva 28,486,244 99.53% 134,062 0.47% John G. Reid 28,091,430 98.15% 528,876 1.85% Annie Thabet 28,515,101 99.63% 105,205 0.37% John R. Tulloch 28,252,867 98.72% 367,439 1.28%

The Company's advisory "say on pay" resolution was also approved with 91.15% of the votes cast in favour of the resolution. In addition, the resolution appointing Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved.

About Russel Metals Inc.

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals. Its energy products operations carry a specialized product line focused on the needs of energy industry customers. Its steel distributors operations act as master distributors selling steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers mainly on an "as is" basis.

If you would like to unsubscribe from receiving Press Releases, you may do so by emailing [email protected]; or by calling our Investor Relations Line: 905-816-5178.

SOURCE Russel Metals Inc.

Related Links

http://www.russelmetals.com

