RUSSEL METALS ANNOUNCES 2024 ANNUAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

News provided by

Russel Metals Inc.

May 03, 2024, 10:30 ET

TORONTO, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (TSX: RUS) announces voting results from its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 2, 2024.  A total of 34,731,229 common shares were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy, representing 57.56% of the 60,344,026 issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date on March 13, 2024.

Shareholders voted in favour of the election of each nominee director as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Percentage For

Votes Against

Percentage Against

M. Elyse Allan

34,427,766

99.61 %

135,652

0.39 %

Stewart C. Burton

34,360,405

99.41 %

203,013

0.59 %

John M. Clark

32,909,564

95.22 %

1,653,853

4.78 %

James F. Dinning

31,814,669

92.05 %

2,748,748

7.95 %

Brian R. Hedges

31,778,371

91.94 %

2,785,046

8.06 %

Cynthia Johnston

33,687,676

97.47 %

875,742

2.53 %

Alice D. Laberge

32,670,299

94.52 %

1,893,118

5.48 %

Roger D. Paiva

34,135,356

98.76 %

428,062

1.24 %

John G. Reid

33,496,728

96.91 %

1,066,690

3.09 %

Annie Thabet

33,411,068

96.67 %

1,152,350

3.33 %

The Company's advisory "say on pay" resolution was also approved with 76.64% of the votes cast in favour of the resolution.  In addition, the resolution appointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company was approved.

About Russel Metals Inc.

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America with a growing focus on value-added processing.  It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors.  Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals.  Its energy field stores carry a specialized product line focused on the needs of energy industry customers.  Its steel distributors operations act as master distributors selling steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers mainly on an "as is" basis.

If you would like to unsubscribe from receiving Press Releases, you may do so by emailing [email protected]; or by calling our Investor Relations Line: 905-816-5178.

SOURCE Russel Metals Inc.

Also from this source

RUSSEL METALS ANNOUNCES 2024 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (TSX: RUS) announces financial results for three months ended March 31, 2024. Revenues of $1.1 ...

Russel Metals Provides an Update on its Transaction with Samuel, Son & Co., Limited

TORONTO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS: TSX) is providing an update with respect its previously announced transaction (the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics