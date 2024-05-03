RUSSEL METALS ANNOUNCES 2024 ANNUAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

TORONTO, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (TSX: RUS) announces voting results from its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 2, 2024. A total of 34,731,229 common shares were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy, representing 57.56% of the 60,344,026 issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date on March 13, 2024.

Shareholders voted in favour of the election of each nominee director as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percentage For Votes Against Percentage Against M. Elyse Allan 34,427,766

99.61 % 135,652

0.39 % Stewart C. Burton 34,360,405

99.41 % 203,013

0.59 % John M. Clark 32,909,564

95.22 % 1,653,853

4.78 % James F. Dinning 31,814,669

92.05 % 2,748,748

7.95 % Brian R. Hedges 31,778,371

91.94 % 2,785,046

8.06 % Cynthia Johnston 33,687,676

97.47 % 875,742

2.53 % Alice D. Laberge 32,670,299

94.52 % 1,893,118

5.48 % Roger D. Paiva 34,135,356

98.76 % 428,062

1.24 % John G. Reid 33,496,728

96.91 % 1,066,690

3.09 % Annie Thabet 33,411,068

96.67 % 1,152,350

3.33 %

The Company's advisory "say on pay" resolution was also approved with 76.64% of the votes cast in favour of the resolution. In addition, the resolution appointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company was approved.

About Russel Metals Inc.

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America with a growing focus on value-added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals. Its energy field stores carry a specialized product line focused on the needs of energy industry customers. Its steel distributors operations act as master distributors selling steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers mainly on an "as is" basis.

SOURCE Russel Metals Inc.