RUSSEL METALS ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (TSX: RUS) announces the retirement of Linh Austin from the Board of Directors and the appointment of Stewart Burton as an independent Director.

Russel Metals' Board Chair Jim Dinning extended his appreciation for Mr. Austin's service and commented "I want to thank Linh for his contributions to our Board and wish him well."

Stewart Burton holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario and an MBA degree from Harvard University. In addition, Mr. Burton has a CPA, CA designation. Mr. Burton recently retired as Vice-Chairman of RBC Capital Markets after a distinguished 36-year career at RBC where he led domestic and global banking teams providing financial and strategic advice to executive teams and boards of directors. During his tenure at RBC, he served as a member of RBC's investment banking management committee, investment strategy committee and RBC Dominion Securities audit committee.

Jim Dinning commented, "We welcome Stewart Burton to Russel Metals. Stewart's extensive business experience and his deep knowledge of global capital markets will add to the strength of our Board of Directors and be a benefit to shareholders. We look forward to his contributions."

About Russel Metals Inc.

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America with a growing focus on value-added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals. Its energy field stores carry a specialized product line focused on the needs of energy industry customers. Its steel distributors operations act as master distributors selling steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers mainly on an "as is" basis.

If you would like to unsubscribe from receiving Press Releases, you may do so by emailing [email protected]; or by calling our Investor Relations Line: 905-816-5178.

SOURCE Russel Metals Inc.