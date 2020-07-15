Russel Metals Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

TORONTO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (TSX: RUS) announced today Martin Juravsky will succeed Marion Britton as the Company's next Chief Financial Officer effective today.

President and Chief Executive Officer, John G. Reid commented, "We are moving to the next phase of our planned Chief Financial Officer transition. Marty Juravsky will assume the role effective today with Marion Britton continuing to support for the balance of 2020 as Executive Vice President. Marion is also serving in a key role on our ERP implementation team and will continue this role beyond 2020. Marion's career and numerous accomplishments epitomizes a consummate professional driven by a tireless work ethic as she has always produced work of remarkable quality and quantity. Her professional and personal contributions have left an indelible mark on our history."

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America. It carries on business in three metals distribution segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors, under various names including Russel Metals, A.J. Forsyth, Acier Leroux, Acier Loubier, Acier Wirth, Alberta Industrial Metals, Apex Distribution, Apex Monarch, Apex Western Fiberglass, Arrow Steel Processors, B&T Steel, Baldwin International, Color Steels, Comco Pipe & Supply, DuBose Steel, Elite Supply Partners, Fedmet Tubulars, JMS Russel Metals, Leroux Steel, McCabe Steel, Mégantic Métal, Métaux Russel, Métaux Russel Produits Spécialisés, Milspec, Norton Metals, Pemco Steel, Pioneer Pipe, Russel Metals Processing, Russel Metals Specialty Products, Russel Metals Williams Bahcall, Spartan Energy Tubulars, Sunbelt Group, Triumph Tubular & Supply, Wirth Steel and York-Ennis.

