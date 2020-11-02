Russell Roof Tiles Upgrades and Extends with Infor

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that Russell Roof Tiles (RRT) has extended its investment in Infor technology and completed its upgrade to a multi-tenant instance of Infor CloudSuite Industrial. This is the third phase of an ongoing project designed to boost customer service and reduce lead times, manual processes and administration.

With a turnover of £30 million, Russell Roof Tiles is the largest independent manufacturer of concrete derivatives in the UK pitched roofing market. Its products are specified by all of the leading housebuilders, commercial and social housing developers.

This upgrade to the cloud will provide the potential for Russell Roof Tiles to realise cost savings within accounts administration and invoice processing whilst also removing the need for third-party integration software. RRT has already made substantial time savings throughout invoice filing and proof-of-delivery processes as well as enabling complete, remote customer access to orders and account information including computer-aided design (CAD) drawings. In addition, long-range production planning and maintenance management have helped automate the purchasing of parts to boost efficiencies and reduce downtime on the shop floor.

RRT has a complex business model that includes sourcing a range of raw materials for a diverse customer base including local authorities, housing associations, private and social housebuilders and commercial firms.

"Technology is important in ensuring that our business continues to meet the needs of our market, and moving to Infor CloudSuite Industrial has been a key part of our strategy to modernize our business and enhance our service," comments Araminta Chesters, Russell Roof Tiles finance director. "The capabilities of Infor CloudSuite Industrial mean we can remove our customisations to enable us to be truly multi-tenant. We will not only realise substantial savings but will also have access to our ERP system from wherever we are in the world without anxiety over hardware obsolescence, capex replacement cycles or cyber security. This upgrade has allowed us to capitalise on additional functionality, helping to improve efficiencies, collaboration and decision-making. It has even helped in our response to COVID-19 and addressed our readiness for future HMRC demands."

"Strategic technology investment is built on a clear plan of not only the capabilities of the applications such as Infor CloudSuite Industrial, but also the anticipated business outcomes," said Phil Lewis, Infor vice president of solution consulting in EMEA. "By bringing these two considerations together in such a timely fashion, Russell Roof Tiles will see incremental improvements in processes, better agility to respond to customer demands and, of course, cost savings. The Infor cloud service allows RRT to focus on running the business and adding value, while Infor keeps its system running."

