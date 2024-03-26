Russia Again Extends WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich's Detention

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on today's decision by a Russian court to extend the detention of the Wall Street Journal's Evan Gershkovich beyond one year until June 2024.

"When Evan Gershkovich was unjustly detained a year ago this week, Russian officials were quick to say 'he was caught red-handed' breaking the law. They made it seem as if the case were a slam-dunk. Nothing could be further from the truth.

"Under Russian law, prosecutors are allowed to extend detention beyond the normal limit of one year for "complex cases"—and only under rare occasions. Today the prosecution took that step – extending Evan's detention to late-June. This is outrageous.

"This is not about detention. It is not about process. It is not about needing more time to organize a complex case. This is simply punishment for Evan. It is deprivation of liberty. It is certainly a violation of Evan's rights. Prosecutors initially asserted that Evan's case was not complex at all, claiming obvious evidence against him. They've had opportunity in multiple court appearances, to show any evidence they claim to have. They have not put forward so much as a shred.

"Today when prosecutors asked for and received yet another extended detention they proved the lie of their initially contrived assertions. Evan was innocent when arrested, is innocent today, and will be innocent in June. He will also be innocent at the end of any trial that may take place. There is simply no case against him. He should be released at once and without conditions."

