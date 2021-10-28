Russia Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 2.02 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Russia data center market report.

Russia data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.56% during the period 2020−2026. Russia data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 68 existing data centers and 13 upcoming facilities spread across Moscow and other cities (including Novosibirsk, Omsk, Udomlya, and Yekaterinburg).

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Russia is an emerging data center market globally, with the increase in the adoption of digital platforms, digital economy, cryptocurrency mining, and increased technology adoption under Industry 4.0 expecting to boost market investments in coming years. Locations such as Moscow and St. Petersburg have a high number of data centers, with 47 existing third party data centers in Moscow accounting for over 70% of the existing capacity in the country. Tier II and Tier III cities in Russia are expected to see an increase in modular data center development with a capacity of <3 MW. The Russian Federal Law on Personal Data is the data privacy law implemented in Russia , that states that data collection, storage, and retrieval of Russian citizens must be conducted in databases located within the Russian Federation itself, that will be a significant boost to the data center market. Skolkovo Technopark, IstraDigital, and Mordovia Republic's Technopark are some of the techno parks located in Russia , which provide multiple benefits to data center investors developing facilities in these techno parks. Russia is the sixth-largest sustainable energy producer, with hydroelectric power contributing a major part of the renewable energy. Around 260 MW of power capacity is to be added in Russia during 2021–2026.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Russia

Facilities Covered (Existing): 68



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13



Coverage: 2+ cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Russia

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 12 IT infrastructure providers, 6 construction service providers, 24 support infrastructure providers, and 6 data center investors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/russia-data-center-market-investment-analysis

Russia Data Center Market – Segmentation

In 2020, CROC Cloud Services expanded its cloud capabilities with installation of Dell Technologies infrastructure, - Dell EMC PowerEdge servers and Dell EMC ScaleIO software-defined solution. In Russia , Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) supports all HPE systems in the MegaFon infrastructure, which include servers, storage devices, SAN, LAN, OS, and applications support.

, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) supports all HPE systems in the MegaFon infrastructure, which include servers, storage devices, SAN, LAN, OS, and applications support. Majority of data centers adopt N+1 redundant diesel generators, with DRUPS systems gaining traction in the country. The trend expects to grow during the forecast period. For instance, Restelecom's (DataLine) NORD data centers site has installed FG Wilson diesel generators with N+1 redundancy.

In 2020, DataPro opened its Moscow II data center, which installed modular cooling design with N+1 redundancy and 125 kW capacity. Linxdatacenter's facilities are equipped with double circuits, chillers, precision air conditioners, and free cooling solutions with 2N and N+1 redundancies.

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Moscow

Other Cities

Russia Data Center Market – Dynamics

According to IDC, Russia's cloud market is currently growing twice than the global market, which makes the country as an attractive place for both domestic and global businesses, especially among start-ups and SMEs. Russia has the presence of global cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, along with its own cloud service providers - Yandex and Mail.ru. In July 2021, Huawei opened its arm-based data center in Moscow, which is the first facility in the country built by Huawei's Intelligent Computing Systems Department. In July 2021, Russian telecom firm, Mobile TeleSystems (MTS), acquired GreenBush's data center in Moscow. The company plans to use the facility's additional capacity for offering cloud solutions, along with colocation services to customers.

In July 2021, MTS launched a new supercomputer "MTS GROM" and plans to offer its services to customers through the cloud platform. In June 2021, MTS signed an agreement with Microsoft and SAP to develop cloud technologies in Russia. In April 2021, a consortium, including the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), ER Telecom Holding, and Talos Fund I, acquired Svyaz VSD, idata centers operated by Linxdatacenter, as well as the LinxCloud platform, to create a leading autonomous cloud service platform in Russia. In December 2020, Rostelecom signed an agreement with VTB Bank for joint development of Rostelecom Data Centers that comprise the company's data centers and cloud business. VTB Bank acquired 44.8% stake in Rostelecom Data Centers.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Big Data and IoT increasing Data Center Investments

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Data Centers

5G Deployment Leading Edge Data Center Investment

Increase in Digital Economy in Russia

Russia Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

(Area and Power Capacity) Moscow



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/russia-data-center-market-investment-analysis

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup Group

Aurora Group

Datadome

Free Technologies Engineering

GreenMDC

Haka Moscow

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Aksa Power Generation

Aermec

Carrier

Caterpillar

Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Daikin Applied

Eaton

Emicon

HiRef

HITEC-Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KOHLER-SDMO

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Perkins Engines

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

3data

DataPro

IXcellerate

MobileTeleSystems (MTS)

Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC)

Yandex

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence